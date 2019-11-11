Education

Blair Carrier Selected as MTNA Finalist

Blair Carrier, a junior at Bob Jones Academy (BJA), will compete as a division finalist in the Southern Division of the Music Teachers National Association (MTNA) Senior Woodwind Competition. Carrier earned this honor after placing first in the State Senior Woodwind Competition of the South Carolina MTNA on Nov. 1 at Newberry College.

Carrier, a resident of Greer, has studied flute for several years under Amanda Barret. She will be accompanied by her mother, Julie Carrier, on piano when she performs Georg Telemann’s Fantasia in A minor, Flute Concerto in D Major, Op. 283 by Carl Reinecke, and Eldin Burton’s Sonatina for Flute and Piano at the next level of the MTNA competition.

Carrier is the principal flutist for the Greenville County Young Artist Orchestra (YAO) and the BJA band and orchestra. She has won several competitions including the inaugural Future Stars Scholarship Competition of the Upstate’s Foothills Philharmonic Orchestra, earning a $1,000 scholarship and the opportunity to be the featured soloist at the March 2020 concert. Carrier has earned All-State Band Honors from the South Carolina Band Directors Association for four consecutive years.

The three-tiered MTNA competitions begin at the state level. Winners of each state competition advance to the video-only division competition. Division winners then proceed to the MTNA National Competition Finals in March 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.

MTNA is a nonprofit organization comprised of 20,000 independent and collegiate music teachers committed to advancing the value of music study and music production to society and to supporting the professionalism of music teachers. Founded in 1876, MTNA is the oldest professional music association in the United States.