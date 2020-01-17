Education

North Greenville University announces partnership with Tree of Life Bookstores

Sitting from left: NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr., and Associate Vice President for Tigerville Operations Billy Watson. Standing from left: Senior Vice President for Finance Michelle Sabou with members of the NGU Campus Store staff.

North Greenville University (NGU) is pleased to announce a new course materials partnership with Tree of Life Bookstores (TOL), headquartered in Marion, IN. The partnership will provide NGU students with more affordable course material solutions.

TOL will offer its innovative “textbook butler” service to NGU students beginning Fall 2020. This service allows students to have all their course materials delivered to their campus residence or desired address before classes begin, all conveniently billed as one low fee to their student account.

“One of the challenges of attending college is the cost beyond tuition, and in our digital age, textbook purchases has often become a barrier for many students. Our new partnership will increase affordability for our students and improve customer service simultaneously in ways that will encourage students to continue in their studies until graduation,” said NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr. “We are excited to add this new partner in our work of equipping transformational leaders for church and society.”

TOL, founded in 1997, is a privately held company that has served private campuses from coast to coast for 20 years. Through original thinking, unique solutions, and relevant products, TOL strives to transform the student experience, impact graduation rates, and contribute to the financial health of our partners' schools. They own and operate campus stores across the country.

“Tree of Life has been great to work with,” says Senior Associate Vice President for Tigerville Operations Billy Watson. “Their Christian values and purpose match perfectly with NGU’s mission and values.”

Watson said when the school looked at several material providers, TOL’s service, willingness to shape their program to NGU’s specific needs, and their unashamedly Christian values and purpose put them above the other services examined.

“We will have an onboarding process this spring, which will include faculty, IT Services, Campus Store personnel, and students. The program will be a huge benefit for our students and will make their book acquisition a smooth and easy process. The faculty adoption process will be streamlined to help in making decisions on class materials,” he said.

Darren Campbell, CEO, and founder of Tree of Life Bookstores, commented, “Tree of Life is excited to support North Greenville University in its mission to cultivate graduates equipped to serve as transformational leaders for church and society. We look forward to positively impacting the students at NGU by providing access to the course materials they need to be as successful as possible.”