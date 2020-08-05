Education

North Greenville University Announces Opening Plan for Fall 2020 Semester

The University is eager and ready to bring the community back in classrooms, living areas, and athletic competition

Sunday, July 26, North Greenville University (NGU) released plans to bring students to campus this fall. Even though it has been a season of change unlike any other in school history, what won’t change is the commitment to its mission of equipping students to serve as transformational leaders for church and society. As NGU takes steps to resume in-person education on its campuses, the University is eager to bring the community back in classrooms, living areas, and athletic competition.

NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr. says the plan, informed by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) Guidance for Universities and Colleges, provides the University community with advice on the opening strategy.

“Our COVID-19 Response Team has worked ceaselessly on the University’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, carefully planning a sound, practical plan to bring students back beginning Saturday, August 15, for the Fall 2020 semester. NGU’s campuses have been sanitized and deeply cleaned over the summer, with many spaces being completely renovated,” he said.

The protocols released by the University serve as a living document, which is sure to mature as more hard data and best practices become available. “It remains our highest priority to provide as safe an environment as possible as we seek to fulfill our mission faithfully,” said President Fant.

Face-coverings are required in all classrooms and strongly encouraged in spaces where physical distancing is not possible. Students, faculty, staff, and visitors are strongly encouraged to wear coverings while inside university buildings, except for dining halls or while in one’s dorm room.

Starting August 15, all residence halls will open to new students. Returning students will begin moving in August 18 with undergraduate classes starting Thursday, August 20. NGU’s Online and graduate programs will begin on August 10 at NGU’s Tim Brashier Campus in Greer.

The University plans to operate on the regular academic calendar for the Fall 2020 semester. Students may leave and return to campus freely during the week, weekends, breaks, and holidays.

Monday, Aug 10 – First day for graduate and online

Saturday, Aug 15 – New Student Orientation and Move-in

Thursday, Aug 20 – First day for undergraduate

Friday, Oct 23 – Monday, Oct 26 - Fall Break

Wednesday, Nov 25 – Friday, Nov 27 - Thanksgiving Break

Monday, Dec 7-9 – Final Exams

Friday, Dec 11 – Commencement

Students and guests are encouraged to learn more by visiting NGU’s Opening Plan website.

“We need Christ-centered education now more than ever, and we have prioritized in-person instruction because it is so much a part of this process. We need Christlike leaders and learners to invent the future and boldly lead us into it. This is who we are at North Greenville University, and this is why we plan to open our campus this fall to any student who wants to be transformed. And we have established protocols that we believe will allow this to occur as safely as possible,” he said.

There is still time to join the NGU Family this fall. To apply, visit NGU.edu/admissions, or for information about NGU’s undergraduate, online, and graduate programs, visit NGU.edu/academics.