Education

Chick-fil-A's Kennebrew to Keynote Homecoming Commencement

Andre Kennebrew, senior principal program lead for the Leadership Development Program at Chick-fil-A, Inc., will be the keynote speaker for North Greenville University's Homecoming Commencement.

The restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic canceled North Greenville University's (NGU) in-person commencement ceremony in May. The Class of 2020 never envisioned their college or graduate work ending without pomp and circumstance. The Class members were given an opportunity to pick-up their regalia and diploma at a Drive-Thru Pick-Up event and given three options to participate in a future commencement ceremony.

On Saturday, October 17, at 10 a.m. in Melvin & Dollie Younts Stadium, members of the Class of 2020 will have their first opportunity to experience a college commencement. The Office of Student Service has planned a special service of recognition as part of a carefully orchestrated homecoming weekend.

The keynote, the original May Commencement speaker, will be André Kennebrew, senior principal program lead for the Leadership Development Program at Chick-fil-A, Inc. Kennebrew is known most for two things: his unique ability to recruit top talent for Chick-fil-A and his strategic development of that young talent.

Since 2006, he has been at Chick-fil-A, including serving as the Principle Program Lead with their Leadership Development Program, focusing on the selection of FranchiseOperators and Support Center staff. He has conducted over 7,500 interviews during this time. Previously, he worked at Wells Fargo as a Vice-President in the retail banking division over the entire Atlanta market and Kroger in their management leadership development program.

A highly sought-after mentor for millennials and GenZ generations, he serves as an advisor to many non-profits in Georgia. He serves as a board member of Walk thru the Bible Ministries, Point University, and—along with NGU President Fant—Impact 360 Institute.

Kennebrew holds degrees from Luther Rice Seminary and Davidson College, a three-year starter and letterman in football. He and his wife Donna have been married for over 30 years and have two adult children, Holden and Kristen.

Members of the Class of 2020 unable to attend the homecoming ceremony will have two more options to participate: December 2020 graduation or Spring 2021 commencement.

Other homecoming activities scheduled for students, alumni, and the community include:

Monday, October 12

Opening Ceremony/Volleyball Tournament

Front of Todd Dining Hall

8 p.m.

Wednesday, October 14

NGU Got Talent

Turner Chapel

8:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 15

1892 Trivia Night

Todd Dining Hall

8:30 p.m.

Friday, October 16

Auxilio Homecoming Luncheon

Hayes Ministry Center – Paul E. Moore Hall

11:30 a.m.

Please join us as we welcome back alumnae, including our special guests: former North Greenville Homecoming Queens.

To register: web: www.ngu.edu/auxilio-luncheon, email: Kayla Morgan at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or call: 864-663-0163

Scavenger Hunt

Meet in Office of Campus Ministries & Student Engagement

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Athletic Alumni Golf Duel

Shot-gun start at 2:30 p.m.

Cherokee Valley Golf Course & Club

The captain's choice tournament is a par-three layout with prizes up for grabs at all 18-holes. The tournament cost is $40 for a single player and $160 for a full team of four. Learn more at www.nguathletics.com.

Local Family Outreach

Clubs and Organizations will collect items to provide a Thanksgiving meal for families with children attending Tigerville Elementary School. There is a severe need for these families in our community. Without our help, many families will not enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.

Saturday, October 17

Commencement

Melvin & Dollie Younts Stadium

10 a.m.

Alumni Awards & Half-Century Reunion Luncheon

Hayes Ministry Center – Paul E. Moore Hall

12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.

At this special event, the class of 1970 will be honored and inducted into the university Half-Century Club, and the 2020 Alumni Award winners will be recognized. This will be a special time of networking, memories, and a special message from President Fant. The cost is $15.00 per person. Register online.

Homecoming Celebration 2020

Melvin & Dollie Younts Football Stadium

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Enjoy a music program by the NGU Marching Band, the Homecoming Court's announcement, and the 2020 Homecoming Queen's crowning, a Punt, Pass, and Kick competition for students, a flag football game between students and faculty/staff, and a movie. A firework show will cap the evening.

More information about Homecoming weekend is available at ngu.edu/homecoming, or contact Sullivan at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 864.663.0177.