NGU's New Tech Hub to Inspire, Encourage Creativity and Collaboration

IT Center Dedication_print: North Greenville University President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr. (center) and members of the NGU Board of Trustees cut the ceremonial ribbon to signify the opening of the new IT Center at a dedication ceremony on Friday, October 16.

North Greenville University (NGU) Information Technology (IT) Services has opened a newly renovated space to house its operations and offer technology and training opportunities for students, faculty, and staff. The campus community had a chance to see the tech hub in action last week at its dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony held to kick off homecoming weekend on Friday, October 16.

The new hub, located in the former Tuttle Clinic, is designed to inspire, and encourage creativity and collaboration through the combination of new technologies, said Tim Huggins, the university's chief information officer.

”About 18 months ago, we made the strategic decision to enhance our IT and data infrastructure, which ended up being incredibly well-timed due to the advent of the pandemic. This completely renovated space not only consolidates this entire unit of the university, it underscores our commitment to technology and to a more global engagement in our educational sector,” said NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr. “We are grateful for the partners who made it happen, and we look forward to seeing our incredible IT staff take the university to the next level in this important area of operations.”

IT Center Dedication_print1: North Greenville University Chief Financial Officer Tim Huggins welcomes guests to the dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the University’s newly renovated IT Center on Friday, October 16.

The 4,340 sq. ft. space, located at 103 Wingo Street, is designed with the students, faculty, and staff in mind and will be creatively used for many purposes. The entry and customer care reception area gives a welcoming Apple storefront feel and offers convenient drive-up parking in front.

The building consists of 11 staff offices, which houses the Network and Desktop Services, Information Systems and Business Applications, and Administration. The two collaborative conference spaces enable multiple IT Teams to engage when performing critical updates, small group training, prototype testing, and tackling large projects efficiently.

The Center has a dedicated space for the NGU Call Center, which consists of seven student technicians who heavily support IT operations, supporting 750 workstations and laptops for faculty and staff as well as support for 2280 students across the university’s two campus locations. The Call Center, always in search of new students wanting to learn IT, has had over 40 students enter an IT-related field after gaining experience as a student technician.

"The new IT Services building is more open and welcoming and allows for a better experience in working with the customer," said Student Technician Maria Bump.

When Huggins was approached about the idea of a space to house the IT Team on the Tigerville Campus in one building, he immediately realized the benefits that alone would bring.

"We began to envision with the Equip Studio team, our architect, what a renovated Tuttle Clinic would offer," said Huggins. "I am grateful for the opportunity our team has to daily serve our students, faculty, and staff in a newly renovated space that supports our work on campus."

In addition to Equip Studio, the university is also appreciative of Trehel Corporation, the general contractor; Network Controls & Electric (NEC), structured cabling contractor; and The Spec Group, furniture supplier.

The new tech space's goal is to bring people together to experiment, collaborate, and learn. "We will constantly review the technologies to ensure we are incorporating feedback to provide an environment that will raise technology awareness and drive change," Huggins said.

History of Tuttle Clinic

Tuttle Clinic opened in 1967 in honor of long-time educator Elise Florence Tuttle who retired in 1965 after serving North Greenville Junior College for 27 years. A native of Illinois and a graduate of Illinois State Normal University and George Peabody College for Teachers, Tuttle had devoted several years to teaching.

Before North Greenville, she taught in elementary schools of Illinois, Iowa, and Louisiana. She was an instructor of geography at the State Teachers' University in Memphis, TN, and a supervisor and critic teacher at East Texas State Teachers' College in Commerce, TX. She taught geography, geology, and social science at North Greenville.

In addition to her devotion to teaching and her professional attitude toward the profession and her fellow teachers, she was appreciated for her insistence upon thoroughness in the classroom.

The facility was a medical and health facility for the campus community. It contained examination and treatment rooms, in-patient beds, and an apartment residence for the full-time nurse.

