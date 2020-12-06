Education

BJU Invites Community to Drive-Thru Christmas Light Display

Bob Jones University invites the Greenville community to drive through front campus for the annual display of Christmas lights from Dec. 4, 2020 - Jan. 4, 2021.

“While we are unable to host our highly anticipated Christmas Celebration events for the public, the community is welcome to enjoy our Christmas light display featuring the illuminated Nativity scene crafted by BJU graduate and local sculptor Doug Young,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “We trust it will serve as a reminder of Christ’s birth and the true meaning for the season.”

The display can be viewed from dusk until dawn by entering the Wade Hampton Boulevard entrance.