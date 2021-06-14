Education

North Greenville University Announces Spring Semester Dean’s List

North Greenville University announces Spring 2021 Dean’s List for carrying a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher while taking a minimum of 12 hours.

North Greenville University (NGU) released its Spring 2021 Dean’s List. Undergraduate students named to the Dean’s List carry a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher while taking a minimum of 12 hours. Online and traditional students attending the Tigerville Campus recognized for this academic achievement are alphabetized by the city in the attached pdf. Congratulations to the students for this achievement.

NGU offers more than 115 areas of study across certificate, bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral, and early college opportunities. Online. In-person. At our main campus in Tigerville, SC, the Tim Brashier Campus in Greer, SC, or several educational centers around the U.S. One university, many locations. Every day. Epic. Learn more.