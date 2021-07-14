Education

Deaf and Hard of Hearing Students Win in NGU, TriState Deaf School of Theology Partnership

North Greenville University (NGU) and TriState Deaf School of Theology (TDST) are partnering to provide the NGU Bridge Program to offer select undergraduate courses for the 2021-22 academic year. The NGU Bridge Program is designed to provide accredited transferable college credit to qualified TDST students in support of their educational development.

“NGU has a long history of supporting education for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, and we are grateful for a variety of partnerships we enjoy in this important area,” said NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr. “The TriState School is another opportunity for us to apply our mission—’equipping transformational leaders for church and society’—in this important community and serving the Kingdom with these programs.”

TDST is an education program started by the Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina Baptist Conventions that provides education and training for Deaf church leaders. TDST students take six classes in a variety of biblical subjects and earn a certificate. At each level, classes in Old Testament, New Testament, Deaf church ministry, Theology, and Church ministry skills are offered. The levels of certification are in Basic Studies, Advanced Studies, and Deaf Church Leadership.

Courses offered through the NGU Bridge Program will be taught at Roebuck Baptist Church in Spartanburg County which has a large Deaf ministry and will compare in course content, course prerequisites, student expectations and student learning outcomes to the equivalent NGU Tigerville campus course. Students must meet all admissions and registration requirements, satisfy all tuition college credit and fee obligations, and successfully complete the course to receive college credit.

“I’m thankful for the work of TriState Deaf School of Theology in providing theological education for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community for so many years,” said NGU Provost and Dean of the University Faculty Dr. Nathan A. Finn. “This is a strategic opportunity for NGU to come alongside TriState to equip students to be transformational leaders within a largely unreached people group that transcends ethnicity and location.”

NGU will offer the New Testament Survey (CHST 1320) course for the Fall 2021 semester. The introductory survey course is based on the life and teaching of Christ, the apostles, and the early development of the churches. A second course to be offered for the Spring 2022 semester will be announced later.

Participation in the partnership provides the student an affordable option to earn college credits.

Alton Brant, TDST director, is honored to join forces with NGU to provide biblical training to Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing individuals desiring to become church leaders, teachers, and ministers of the Deaf.

“North Greenville’s desire is to reach all people for the Kingdom of God includes those who have limited access to the gospel. Our hope and prayer are that our efforts will honor and glorify the good news of Jesus Christ,” said Brant.

