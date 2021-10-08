Education

Turner Crowned NGU 2021 Homecoming Queen

North Greenville University crowned Hannah Turner, from Pickens, Homecoming Queen on Saturday, Oct. 2.

North Greenville University (NGU) early childhood education major Hannah Turner from Pickens was crowned homecoming queen in Younts Stadium during halftime of the North Greenville and Mississippi College football game on Saturday, Oct. 2. Turner represented the Chinquapin Houses and was escorted by her grandfather Wayne Turner.

Other representatives were Allison Ware, a biology major from Simpsonville; Ciara Mace, a business and marketing double major from Gaffney; Grace Myers, a digital media major from Orangeburg; Hannah Thompson, a biology major from Piedmont; and Lauren Quick, a communication and psychology interdisciplinary studies major from Charlotte, NC.

Also, a part of the Homecoming Court was Maddie Barns, an early childhood education major from Greer; McKenna Kees, an accounting major from Greenville; Morgan Dickerson, a business major from Zirconia, NC; Morgan Hatchell, a communication major from Laurinburg, NC; and Savannah Kahley, a secondary English education major from Greenville.

Crowning the 2021 Queen was Lauren Hawthorne ('21), 2020 Homecoming Queen and Cherokee Charter Academy fourth grade teacher.

New for this year, residence halls competed against each other throughout the week to win the Homecoming Grand Prize. Georgia and Martin Halls won first place. Anthony, Unit B, Cline, Howard, and Chinquapin earned second-place honors, and the Men's Units, Unit C, and Hartness took third place.

