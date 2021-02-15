Franklin D. Raddish

The Political and Media Lynching of Donald J. Trump

The second impeachment of President Donald Trump is really all about putting our constitution and the American culture on trial. The Democrats realize that they must destroy him because he has become the leader that has rekindled true American patriotism. These Marxists believe if they can stop him from running for office again through impeachment, it will stop the thrust of the America first movement. Then they can more easily manipulate America into a communist direction without much-organized opposition against them.

The anti-American forces on Capital Hill believe they must eliminate three things in order to subjugate the American people to Marxism. These are free speech, religious freedom, and gun ownership. These elements are the stabilizing forces that keep our country free and we will not surrender them without a fight. The situation America is facing today is because of the Marxist on slot and it is why our forefathers gave us the second amendment against a tyrannical government.

Republicans on Capitol Hill must start boldly defending our republic's staunch conservative foundation. They should be leading millions of conservative Americans against the Marxist crime family tactics that they are using to attack American conservative values.

Judge Roy More who ran for the U.S. Senate from Alabama a few years ago was tried, convicted, and lynched by the Marxist media mob, without one day in court to defend himself. Our judicial system declares that every individual is innocent until proven guilty. The Marxist Democrat mob on Capitol Hill, along with the Republican good old boy establishment participated in this political execution of More. He is one of the finest Christian political leaders of our time.

President Trump has become another celebrated victim of their political character assassination and lynching so they can take control of our American political system. They know they have to dominate the political system so they can attempt to control the American people. These dog-faced communists hate Trump and More because they are true American patriots.

This Senate impeachment trial of Trump is a three-ring political circus. The Democrat impeachment managers are the clowns in the center ring. One of these managers is Eric Swalwell from California. He shouldn't be participating in this impeachment hoax process, because he may have been compromised by his relationship with a female Chinese undercover spy that helped him on one of his congressional campaigns. This same woman had sexual relationships with a few other Democrat elected officials in California. The big question is, did Swalwell have a sexual relationship with her? He has not thoroughly answered this question. There should be a full and free investigation into this Chinese spy episode that Swalwell may still be involved in. Swalwell should not be serving on the house intel. community until this is cleared up. If the investigation reveals that he was sleeping with this Chinese spy babe then he should be removed from congress. House Speaker Nacy Pelosi and the rest of the Democrat Marxist renegades on Capitol Hill have turned a blind eye to any incriminating circumstances against Swalwell or other Democrat henchmen in Congress.

The Democrat managers in the impeachment trial of Trump continue to push the completely false narrative that he encouraged and directed his supporters to attack the capitol on January sixth. Trump told his supporters at the rally in Washington DC "I know everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building. Peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard." These Marxist utopia liars at the trial strategically never mentioned this in their arguments.

The Democrats also have had convenient memory loss at the trial in not presenting the facts of how they praised the riots of BLM and Antifa as "peaceful protesters" exercising their First Amendment rights under the Constitution. While at the same time these insurrectionists were burning, looting, assaulting, and killing police officers and American citizens. By the way, they continue to commit the same lawless activities this very moment, while the Democrats play political possum.

The Democrats know that this impeachment sham will not result in the conviction of Trump. They hope that they can politically tar and feather him enough that the American people will not vote for him again.

The Democrats need to recall the incitement to unrest and violence of the voices of Maxine Waters, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Nacy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer.

Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley's home has been attacked by Marxist insurrectionists. Hawley's wife Erin said, "The recent assault on our home and attacks on my family are not civil discourse." Neither Pelosi, Schumer, nor any of the other political Marxist mob have condemned the brutal attacks on the Hawleys.

As our forefathers were unashamed, we also are proud, gun carrying, and God-loving American patriots. If the Marxists do not like this it is their problem, not ours. We refuse to give up our constitutional guaranteed rights and we will support and defend our Constitution. Also, we will not bow down and worship at the altar of the Marxist political and media mob under any circumstances. The American people will stand, fight, and win!