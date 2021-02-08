Franklin D. Raddish

What Are They Smoken' On Capitol Hill?!

Never before in American History have we had such notorious individuals in the White House, who are blatant Communists. The Democrats for the last several years have employed the scorched earth politics of destruction against conservatives. The most conservative president in our lifetime is Donald J. Trump, who continues to be under relentless political attacks from the Communists on Capitol Hill and the Marxist media mob. If they could accomplish it, they would have Trump imprisoned on a manufactured charge of treason. Do you honestly think for one minute that these political, Communist scumbags will treat we the people any different? The Republicans on Capitol Hill need to stop tiptoeing through the political tulips and take the war to the Democrats.

Liz Cheney, the Chairman of the House Republican Caucus, said Trump, "summoned this mob, assembled the mob, lit the flame of the attack." She voted with the other jackass Democrats to impeach President Trump. Senator Lindsey "Chameleon" Graham said, "I believe Rep. Liz Cheney is one of the strongest and most reliable conservative voices in the Republican Party." Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell put his establishment political nose in US House business and backed Cheney. We wonder how much wacky weed Graham and McConnell have been smoking together behind the Senate Building that has clouded their judgment, concerning their support for Cheney! The establishment is backing Cheney at all cause because she is one of them. There were not enough backbone Republicans in the House Caucus to throw her out of the chairmanship position. We hope the good people of Wyoming will put her out to pasture by defeating her in the election booth.

Marjorie Taylor Greene was recently reelected with 74% of the vote from the Third Congressional District in Georgia. Pelosi and the Russian hoax Democrats have targeted Greene as a political extremist and removed her from the committees on Education and Labor and the House Budget Committee. She has been chosen by the Marxist Democrat terrorists as the poster girl to officially start the Communist purge of all American patriots in our country. The political crucifixion of Greene by the Democrats was broadcast by the Marxist media mob worldwide.

The Democrat "Marxist Squad" in the US House is made up of two Muslim extremist Jew-haters, one mentally deranged, avowed Marxist, and one black revolutionary supremacist. All four of these women are domestic extremists that have viciously attacked, on several occasions Jews, our free-enterprise system, the white race, President Trump, and everyone connected to him. US House Speaker Nancy (Wild-Eyed) Pelosi and the rest of the jackass Democrats never one time recommended that these four domestic terrorists be ousted from their committee assignments. The reason Pelosi looks so wild-eyed most of the time is that she may also be smoking California wacky weed.

Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and the rest of the Republicans must not take the Greene expulsion from her committee assignments lightly. The question is who will be targeted next by this Marxist Democrat majority in the US House? The Republicans could boycott all committees controlled by Democrats in the House. Secondly, McCarthy and the Republican leadership could also file ethic charges against "the Squad" of Congresswomen Omar, AOC, Tlaib, and Pressley for conspiracy theory comments against President Trump and vicious antisemitic remarks.

The military is under an order to weed out all suspected domestic extremists out of their ranks. This is the procedure followed by every Totalitarian Marxist government, so they can take complete control of their military. Joe (Loony Tunes) Biden signed an executive order that reversed Trump's immigration policies. Trump's policies greatly reduced illegal immigration at our southwest border. The border is in crisis mode since Biden's executive order with a sharp rise of 3,500 illegals a day entering our country. This is the Democrats’ open borders policy that they have always wanted. Republican state attorney generals along the southwest border need to continued filing lawsuits against the invasion of illegals and Biden's executive order.

Representative (Black Supremacist) Sheila Jackson Lee from Texas introduced H.R. 127, which is a Marxist, national gun registry bill. In summary, if pass into law, this measure would be an unconstitutional gun confiscation law designed specifically to start disarming the American people. The American gun owners should through collective civil disobedience completely ignoring it. It is not worth the paper it is written on!

Joe Biden's foreign policy of appeasement was revealed by the removal of the terrorist designation for Yemen's Houthi Militia. This terrorist organization inside of Yemen is supported financially and militarily by Iran. Biden also cut off the support our country was giving to the Saudi military forces that have been fighting against this terrorist group. Under the Trump Administration sanctions were enforced on the Houthis, and they were designated as a foreign terrorist organization. This move by Biden's Marxist Administration will embody the terrorists, and it signals a victory for Iran in the region. The end result is that it is a slap in the face to Israel, and then it is shaking hands with the devil (Iran); that is state-sponsor terrorism around the world.

There are two strikes against the Republicans in winning the mid-term 2022 election. Their support to keep Cheney as Chairman of the Republican House Caucus; and, the eleven Republicans that voted to oust Greene from her committee assignments.

The Bible says in Isaiah 59:14, "And judgment is turned away backward, and justice standeth afar off: for truth is fallen in the street, and equity cannot enter."