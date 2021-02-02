Franklin D. Raddish

The Democrats Are Tumb Sucking Political Crybabies!

If you want to go to an insane asylum where the inmates run the place, go to Capitol Hill, Washington DC.

The Democrat Party has been absorbed by the Marxist movement in this country. Just take a look at Joe Biden's executive orders in his first few days in office. By the stroke of the pen, he has put thousands of American workers in the unemployment lines. Biden has stopped the building of the southwest border wall. He also stopped construction on the Keystone XL pipeline. As a result of these Marxist executive orders, thousands of families are immediately without a steady income to pay for their living expenses; and education for their children. How do you spell STUPID? And that is Joe Biden with a pen in his hand! American national security and sovereignty will be greatly affected by discontinuing the construction of the southwest border wall.

Diseased-infected illegal immigrants, drug cartel members, foreign terrorists, rapists, robbers and killers will again come across our border because of the Biden administration's immigration policies. This criminal element will then invade our cities and towns, and commit lawlessness and violence upon our citizens. It appears Biden and his utopia freaks are more concerned for the illegals than they are for the safety of the American people.

Under the Biden administration, our men and women in blue will be greatly hampered in enforcing the law on the perpetrators of crime. Our Constitution provides the Second Amendment for our defense. It says, "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State,..." If the police officers are not allowed to fully enforce the law and do their job, then the pro-American Militia groups need to take up the slack and provide security in our towns and our southwest border.

One of Biden's executive orders would endanger young girls by allowing boys to use the same locker room in public schools. Another tragic executive order that Biden signed was to promote many more abortion murders with taxpayers' dollars. The hottest place in hell will be reserved for him if he doesn't repent and accept Jesus Christ as Saviour.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell changed his political tune, because of the pressure from the American people. He voted with forty-four other Republican senators in declaring that the sham impeachment by the Democrats was unconstitutional. Not only is it unconstitutional, but it is also grossly unjust.

The Democrat Marxist supremacists, domestic terrorists in the Biden White House, and the Pelosi and Schumer US Congress is a national security threat to all patriotic Americans and their way of life. These Democrat domestic terrorists support the bloody slaughterhouses institution of abortion, the wicked cesspool act of "same sex marriage," the suppression of religious liberty, the unconstitutional act of gun confiscation and the elimination of free speech. A message to Biden and his Marxist supremacists: we will not stand idly by while you destroy America, under the guise of trying to label us as white supremacists and domestic terrorists. The First Amendment in our great and wonderful Constitution says, "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."

The military state is quickly materializing in America under the Biden totalitarian regime. They are starting to use the FBI to hunt down and arrest their political enemies. Likewise, Hitler used the Gestapo in the same way in Nazi Germany. Washington DC is essentially under martial law. This tyranny is to try to prevent anyone from speaking out against the Stalin style executive orders that are coming from the Biden-Marxist White House, and the unconstitutional Democrat proposed legislation. HR 1, if passed into law, would make universal mail-in ballots a national standard. It would eliminate the important forums of voter identification as a requirement to vote in elections.

The Marxist Congresswoman AOC from New York said publicly that during the January 6 incident at the US Capitol, she thought she going to die at the hands of Trump supporters. She also said that Senator Ted Cruz almost murdered her by trying to connect him to the Capitol incident. AOC is a demon-possessed Communist liar and sick pup! She is an acute mental disorder. If you don’t believe me, look at her ugly and distraught face. AOC is just trying to create a false narrative with the other Marxists on Capitol Hill about conservatives being dangerous people.

Republican State legislatures need to take up the fight against the Marxist policies coming from Washington DC.

The divide in our country has never been greater between political ideologies than just before the secession of the southern states for the War of Southern Independence.

If you do not own a gun, buy one and stockpile ammunition for it. Do not be intimidated by Marxist politics and lies. Speak out boldly and live courageously because we are a free people.