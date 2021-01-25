Franklin D. Raddish

The Electiongate Coverup by Democrats & RINOS in Congress

No matter how they continue to try through disinformation and deceit, the fact remains that the 2020 general election was not conducted as set forth by our US Constitution. This can only mean that it was not an open and fair election. There were gross election irregularities and fraud in the following states: Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. Article 1, Section 4 of our US Constitution says, "The state legislatures set the time, places, and manner of holding elections.…" The judicial or executive branches of state government do not have the authority to do this as was done in several cases in the November 2020 General Election.

Also, ballot harvesting by the Democrats through universal mail-in ballots resulted in political racketeering that hijacked the election. Picture verification on the mail-in ballots was overall unchecked in a proper matter.

Recently on the US Senate floor, Republican Minority Leader Mitch (Benedict Arnold) McConnell said that President Donald Trump was responsible for the US Capitol rampage by repeating lies that he won the election. He told his supporters at the rally to go to the "Capitol peacefully and patriotically." The impeachment by the Democrats is revenge for Trump loudly contesting the elections. Without the organized Democrat political crime syndicates' illegal activities of ballot harvesting, he did overwhelmingly win the election. McConnell and the rest of the RINOs on Capitol Hill are convenient political turncoats, who have chosen to go along with the Democrats' big lie of impeachment. The Democrats, and their Marxist activities of attacking the constitutional liberties of Americans' free speech and the right to keep and bear arms, will be met by fierce opposition by we the people.

The Russian Dictator, Joseph Stalin, was an expert propagandist in conveying to the Russian people while millions of their friends and relatives disappeared, never to heard from again. This was the great Russian communist purge. 2021 will be remembered as the great, [attempted] Democrat Marxist purge. In other words, it ain't happening here, baby!

We are very thankful that our forefathers gave us the Second Amendment which states, "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed." The Democrats would love to legislate the Second Amendment out of existence through intimation. During the Texas Revolution, the cry went out from the freedom fighters that the only way the Mexican Army would get their guns was from their cold, dead hands. Americans are a free people, and we intend on remaining free.

James Madison was known as the "Chief Architect of the Constitution"; he was also the fourth president; he said, "A well instructed people alone can be permanently a free people."

The Republicans on Capitol Hill must not allow the Democrats to remove our constitutional safeguards to promote their Marxist political agenda. They want to remove these constitutional fences in the name of social justice, hate speech, inclusion, and gun control. Our forefathers put those safeguards in place in our Constitution to protect the American people from tyrannical government intrusion. A great statesman said, "When the government fears the people you have liberty, but when the people fear the government you have tyranny."

If the Republicans in Washington DC cower down and support the impeachment of President Donald Trump, that would be the death knell of the Republican Party. The Republicans in Congress should get off of their political, dead backends and immediately go on the offensive about the Hunter Biden sleazy international pay-for-play scandal. Vince Lombardi, the coach of Green Bay Packers, said, "The best defense is a good offense."

If they do nothing but allow the Democrats to run over them with their politically crooked impeachment trial, there may be a new conservative party that could arise. The Republican Party would then ceased to be a viable party.

Adolf Hitler after his rise to power in Nazi Germany branded the Jews as enemies of the people. Subsequently, he was able without much opposition to exterminate about six million Jews. Joe Biden in his inaugural address has marked conservative Trump supporters as "white supremacists and domestic terrorists." This created political definition of conservatives by Biden and his Marxist lapdogs could target pro-lifers, those that oppose "same sex marriage" and illegal immigration, conservative business owners, Bible-believing churches, and those that believe that English should be our official, national language.

Mr. Biden, you are out of your mind if you think for one minute that you can intimidate we the people to stop boldly speaking out against your Marxist agenda. We are more determined than ever to stand for the Biblical principles that our Republic was founded upon. Also, you must immediately end the military occupation of Washington DC. This seems to correspond to the British occupation of Boston just before the Boston Tea Party. Is history repeating itself?

Edmund Burke, a leader in Great Britain during the time of the Revolutionary War, said, "All that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing."