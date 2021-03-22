Franklin D. Raddish

If H.R. 1 Becomes Law Use Nullification

H.R. 1 is an unconstitutional bill that has passed the U.S. House, and is now in the Senate, that is designed to legitimize voter fraud in elections across this country. The illegals are already lining up at the southwest border wearing tee shirts that say, "Democrats let us in so that we can vote for you!" This bill eliminates all voter ID requirements, and it takes away constitutional authority from the state legislatures to set the requirements for elections. Also, it establishes universal mail-in ballots as a national standard.

Unfortunately, it will allow political cartoons, like Pelosi, Schumer, Hoyer, and Clyburn to vote alongside felons in our elections. If there were a requirement to have an IQ of a three-year-old, then all of the named above would be excluded from voting. If this bill becomes law, the Democrat political crime machine will be successful in winning elections it would have otherwise lost on a constitutional established bases. The Democrats are living on a political fantasy island with no boat to escape it. We hear them screaming, "We're sinking, we're sinking, we're sinking," and our reply to them is: goodbye, goodbye, and goodbye! Marxists in every country manipulate elections, under the guise of promoting open and fair elections. This is exactly why the Democrats introduced H.R. 1 in Congress.

H.R. 1 would establish a Democrat long-time, one party rule on Capitol Hill and the White House in Washington D.C. If Joe Biden signs this congressional measure into law, it will catapult America into an entrenched Marxist totalitarian state. The governors and state legislatures that oppose this unconstitutional power grab must use the process of nullification to make it null and void. There can be absolutely no compromise or submission to the forces of Marxism, but we must stand up and declare loudly that we will not give up our God-given Republic.

A state can use nullification when it believes that a federal law is unconstitutional to protect the rights of the citizens under its jurisdiction. The political, economic, and foreign ramifications are far-reaching concerning enacting H.R. 1 and ending the filibuster.

The Equality Act (S.393) is a measure that has passed the House and is currently in the Senate Judiciary Committee. It exposes young girls to the unnatural, unholy, and unhealthy dangerous activities of perverts. It has its roots straight from the pit of hell. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas is a black revolutionary and racist who has introduced H.R. 127, which is a gun confiscation bill. This measure is in the Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, and Homeland Security of the House Judiciary Committee. This piece of legislation is meant to disarm the American people. These unconstitutional bills are quickly being rammed through by the Democrats in Congress and are completely against our founding allegiances to God, family, and country.

The border crisis can start to be immediately solved if the Republican governors and the state legislatures would invoke the Tenth Amendment of the Constitution, and call for a state of emergency. Then the governors of the southwest border states must activate the State National Guard to take control of its state's border to shut down the illegal immigration invasion. It is time for these states to take bold action to save America from being destroyed from within.

Then the question remains: if H.R. 1 becomes the law of the land, and the Democrats are successful in ending the U.S. Senate filibuster, what should the response of the American people be? It appears we are in the same position as the South was before the War for Southern Independence.