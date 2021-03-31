Franklin D. Raddish

States' Rights Exceeds Federal Power

Federal law enforcement agencies are putting under surveillance those who they believe are domestic extremists and homegrown terrorists. Unfortunately, those that are conservative Americans, gun owners, heritage supporters, Bible-believing Christians, and strict constitutionalists seem to be at the top of these lists. The Democrats' main goal is to disarm the American people so they can force their Marxist agenda upon this country without any opposition.

Since the War for Southern Independence, the encroachment of tyrannical federal power over states' rights has grown exponentially. The Constitution, and especially the Tenth Amendment, is being completely ignored by those in political power in Washington D.C. This is precisely what forced the succession of the southern states and the start of the war that followed. According to the Constitution given to us by our wise founding fathers, the federal government derives its power from the states. The political elite has been governing as though the states derive their power from the federal government which is not the case. The states formed the Federal government, not the other way around. This is what gives the power to the doctrine of nullification to stop the encroachment of an unbridled, tyrannical federal government from disregarding states' rights.

Chief Justice Roy Moore in his opinion against “same-sex marriage” in 2015 used the Alabama State Constitution as his basis to refute the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to legalize “same-sex marriage”. The Biden Administration has presented written arguments to the U.S. Supreme Court in an amicus brief in the case of Caniglia vs. Strom. Its case to the court is that police should be given the authority to confiscate guns from an individual's home without a warrant. This would destroy the intent and meaning of the Fourth Amendment of our Constitution. On March 17, the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in Young Jr vs. Hawaii that the Second Amendment is not a constitutional guaranteed right to openly or concealed carry guns in public.

We have a perpetual call to arms from the Second Amendment, which states, "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed." The Second Amendment supersedes all gun control measures, which are designed to take away our gun rights under the Constitution. This nation was born through the use of guns, has survived by the use of guns, and will only continue to endure through the use of guns.

The Second Amendment is under concerted assault from the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial branches of the government. Joe Biden has said he will issue an executive order concerning guns, which will be against the Second Amendment. Marxists in Congress are pushing anti-gun legislation, and leftist judges are trying to greatly weaken the Second Amendment through poor decisions. The best defense is to ignore through civil disobedience the unconstitutional executive orders, gun laws, and court decisions. Then we need to support and live by the Second Amendment in its original form and meaning in our Constitution. There is no other way we can live as free Americans.

If John Hancock, Samuel Adams, Paul Revere, and Patrick Henry were alive today, the Democrats would consider them as gun-carrying, right-wing domestic terrorists. Our forefathers signed and sealed the Second Amendment in their blood on the battlefield in the fight for freedom. Our reply to the ones, who are making these unconstitutional gun decrees is what Charleston Heston said when he was President of the NRA: "I'll give you my gun when you pry it from my cold, dead hands."