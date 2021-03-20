Franklin D. Raddish

Stop Spending Our Tax Dollars on Lazy Bums, Illegals and Killers!

America needs to see red, white, and blue pro-American rallies across our great land to combat the surge of Communism in this country. If they do not like this, then we will gladly buy them a one-way ticket to a Communist paradise in Russia, China, North Korea, or Iran. This way they can bask in the sun while working in Communist slave labor camps, and enjoy being brainwashed in reeducation centers. The American people are being chained with the threat of the fear of reprisals if they dare speak out publicly in protest against the politically correct Marxist agenda.

Communist black-supremacy is on the rise in America as the primary, socially accepted race. Let us be honest about it: what the Marxists meant by "white privilege" is that we do all the work and pay all the taxes to support the minority races to lift them out of the poverty zone through government welfare programs. Anyone of any race can get out of poverty, if that individual is willing to set goals and get up out of bed to go to work to achieve them. Sad to say, the mentality of the black people, who are members of BLM, is to stay awake late at night, drink booze, produce illegitimate children, take illicit drugs, and then sleep all the next day. Then they expect a government check and food stamps to live on. We the people say: get off of your lazy back-ends, put on your shoes, go to work, and earn your own living. We are tired of supporting these lazy bums.

The Marxist Democrat bleeding hearts on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. would say that these remarks are insensitive, uncompassionate, and racist. Our message to the Utopian lunatics is: we said what we meant, and we meant what we said--no excuses, and no apologies. If you don't work, you shouldn't eat!

Many illegals immigrants have been given the privilege of immunity by not being prosecuted for their acts of breaking our laws and destroy our property. If this was a white person committing the same crimes, they would lock him up and throw away the key. Many illegals are repeated offenders of the same crimes. The radical Hispanic groups in this country label them as poor, downtrodden people, seeking asylum.

La Raza is a radical and racist organization, and its primary goal is to invade and flood the southwest states with illegals. This appears to be a planned Hispanic insurrection against the United States of America. La Raza claims these southwest states rightfully belong to them. The Marxists won't say anything about this, because it is the brown race and not the white race and it means a lot more Democrat voters.

On the other hand, Americans' constitutional liberties are being violated and ignored by the same Marxist political elites that are protecting, feeding, and giving medical care to the law-breaking illegals.

The murder-for-hire organization of Plan Parenthood has in 2018 assassinated 345,672 unborn babies in their mothers’ wombs; then in 2019, brutally murdered 354,871 more unborn babies. The U.S. Congress hasblood on its hands by giving this death-practicing, ungodly group millions of dollars a year to do its blood-soaked, demonic abortion procedures. God's judgment is on America because of the continued practice of annihilating the unborn through abortion. Let’s state it exactly what it is: abortion is premeditated, wholesale murder.

We need a revival in America, and the only way that will happen is through the preaching of the gospel of Jesus Christ. The Bible says in Romans 10:9, “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.”