Could Mask Mandates and COVID Hysteria be Making a Comeback?

'I will never comply with any new mandates, lockdowns and will not be wearing that stupid mask'

With new COVID variants, including BA.2.86 and EG.5, in the news, the same media and activists on the Left who were most fanatical about masks and other heavy-handed COVID policies during the pandemic are now pushing mask mandates again.

Conservatives warned it could be a precursor to a return to oppression in the name of fighting COVID, and vowed collectively not to "comply."

U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, tweeted out the message: "COVID [does not equal] constitutional authority" above a tweet by Ryan Cunningham that states: "The WHO [World Health Organization], CDC, Biden Admin are fear mongering a new COVID variant BA.2.86 after highly mutated strain reported in Michigan. Sources in DHS and Emergency Management (my field) are already preparing for lockdowns and restrictions. Look at todays headlines. It’s a coordinated government & media campaign."

The post flashed a string of ominous-sounding headlines from the following media: CBS News, NBC News, the Guardian, CNBC, Times of Israel, ABC News, Reuters, Washington Post and the New York Post. Here is the headline in the left-wing British newspaper the Guardian: "New COVID variant causing concern among scientists detected in London."

But with most Americans enjoying their freedom and thrilled the era of compelled mask-wearing is over – and conservatives already vowing not to comply with renewed COVID restrictions – it appears it would be a lot harder for elites to instill mass COVID paranoia and the tyranny that flows from it than it was in the initial phase of the pandemic under Donald Trump's presidency.

"There is no strong evidence to support mask mandates to prevent the spread of COVID-19," tweeted med student and scientist Kevin Bass Saturday, accompanied by a video of a student being dragged out of a school board meeting in El Paso, Texas, by police because he refused to obey a mask mandate.

"Never sacrifice the constitution in the name of Safety! It leads to totalitarianism! Resist!" tweeted Cunningham on Aug. 18.

"I will never comply with any new Covid mandates, lockdowns and will not be wearing that stupid mask...Who's with me," said conservative comedian Terrence Williams in a post on Twitter ("X") Sunday. At press time it had nearly a quarter of a million views.