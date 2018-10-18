Health

Access-to-Care Community Resource Fair Scheduled to Help Uninsured Residents

SPARTANBURG, SC—A recent WalletHub study found that South Carolina ranked 42nd in the country with 10.99% of its residents uninsured. The study compared uninsured rates for 547 U.S. cities and the 50 states. The National Center for Health Statistics reported that in the first three months of 2018, 8.8%, or 28.3 million, surveyed people were uninsured. Texas had the highest uninsured rate in the country at 17.3%, according to the study. Massachusetts had the lowest at 2.8%. South Carolina saw a minus-6.54% change in uninsured rates from 2010-2017, WalletHub found. The national average in that time frame was minus-6.72%.

If you are uninsured and looking for assistance getting health care coverage from federal, state or county programs, we may be able to help you find ways to get appropriate care. Mary Black Health System-Spartanburg (MBHS-S) will host an Access-to-Care Community Resource Fair on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 in the main lobby of the hospital located at 1700 Skylyn Drive, Spartanburg. There will be two identical sessions: a morning session from 7-10am and an afternoon/evening session from 4-7pm.

Participating healthcare agencies include: Mary Black Eligibility Screening Services (ESS), Access Health Spartanburg, AllWell Medicare Advantage, EMERGE Family Therapy Services, ReGenesis Health Care, Sherman College of Chiropractic and St. Luke’s Free Medical Clinic. South Carolina Legal Services will provide information about public benefits and help for legal services such as wills and Powers of Attorney. Phillips Staffing will have information available about local job opportunities and documentation needed for applications.

The purpose of this community event is to assist uninsured residents in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties entry into the health care system and to access sites of care for needed services. This is a free event and no reservation is needed to attend.

For more information, call (864) 573-3921 or visit www.MaryBlackHealthSystem.com/events.

