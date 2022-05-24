Health

We're Giving More Power to WHO?

In the United States we have lived under emergency orders from presidents, governors, and mayors for almost a year and a half.

These emergency orders have badly damaged our lives, our businesses, our (American) healthcare delivery system, and our ability to offer up a medical-scientific opinion that differs with or contradicts pronouncements from the World Health Organization (WHO). Presenting opinions that clash with the WHO's render the speaker subject to being called disseminator of "disinformation" by the squads of "fact checkers" that do nothing but work to enforce the prevailing "narrative."

The American economy was destroyed by COVID profligacy. We suffered devastating losses that will last a lifetime.

The United States operates today under a state of emergency declared by President Biden unilaterally under executive authority, with no hard expiration date attached.

The Biden administration's proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations strengthen the WHO by allowing the director general to unilaterally declare a public health emergency of international, or intermediate, or regional concern without the consent of a U.N. member state.

If the new paradigm falls into place, we will find ourselves hurdling into a different world. It will be one in which an "affected" state could accuse a U.N. member state of a having either a regional or international "public health emergency." We can imagine that such weaponized public accusations will resemble the shaming used in the areas of climate change, gun violence, and "white nationalism."

This new paradigm would move us toward stronger WHO "recommendations" that will blend into proposals for sanctions, travel bans, fines, and the like.

Remember that Facebook and other social media networks strongly disfavor social media posts that contradict WHO policies or statements of medical and scientific truth. In fact, people have been banned from Facebook for repeatedly disagreeing with the WHO.

In effect, this widespread policy by the social media moguls makes China, the power behind the throne at the WHO, Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) and massive WHO donors like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation the policy-setters for the globe. The CCP, Bill Gates, Zuckerberg, and other NGO's will now have a license to silence dissent with a WHO imprimatur.

Woke corporations enforced mandates on employees and customers, often citing the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), which followed WHO pronouncements.

Celebrities bragged about following WHO guidelines, in effect shaming those who didn't.

When President Trump pulled U.S. money from the WHO, globalist Bill Gates (the largest private funder of WHO) made up the difference. For Bill Gates, the WHO is his personal power base, and his playground for enacting globalist fantasies. Interestingly, for Gates, these fantasies like his vaccine-mania often correspondence with his investments.

Clearly, the globalists want the WHO to have even more emergency powers over our healthcare. They want the WHO to make declarations and statements that will be treated as having the effect of law, even if the WHO pronouncements do not enjoy the actual legitimacy of law. If you can get globalist countries like Biden's United States to believe they are law (or at least pretend to believe that they are law) -- well that works, too.

So, to be more precise, if the WHO declarations are followed and enforced as if they are law by the Biden administration (as this administration has done for a year and a half), then we know from experience the Biden administration will do as they are told by WHO.

America's Constitution is still on the books, but for a year and a half it was ignored by Congress, the president, and other leaders.

That was our experience in the United States with the WHO.

Congress didn't pass mask mandates, vaccine mandates, or lockdowns.

Congress didn't pass laws to close private businesses or churches, or impose a moratorium on the payment of rent, leaving landlords with no rental income to pay their bills.

These barbaric actions were imposed on the American people simply because Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, or the CDC made a recommendation. That is law by press conference. Which article in the Constitution grants the federal government that power?

Presidents Trump and Biden both exercised broad powers based upon emergency declarations.

The same will be true in practice by U.N. member states if they, like the Biden administration, willingly choose to relinquish national decision making over healthcare to the WHO.

Law isn't required when emergency declarations are treated as law by formerly sovereign states. The Biden administration's proposed changes to the International Health Regulations would tip the balance of power in favor of the WHO's ability to rule by decree. The American people are at least owed an explanation; but adopting these changes to the International Health Regulations would be a dangerous decision to alter the balance of power between nations and the WHO worldwide.

Tell your House and Senate members not to give up America's sovereignty to the World Health Organization (WHO). Contact them by clicking here.

Michele Bachmann is Dean of Regent University's Robertson School of Government and a former Congresswoman.