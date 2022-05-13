Health

In Response to ICAN's FOIA Request, the CDC Fails to Offer Proof Covid Vaccines are Not Causing Virus Variants

AUSTIN, Texas -- The U.S. Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) failed to provide any evidence to back up its claim that the COVID-19 vaccines are not driving virus variants.



This admission follows a Freedom of Information Act request filed by the non-profit Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN).



Despite high vaccine coverage and the simultaneous occurrence of ever-emerging variants, the CDC has continued to assert that it is a "myth" that "COVID-19 vaccines cause variants."





On its website, the CDC claims "New variants of a virus happen because the virus that causes COVID-19 constantly changes through a natural ongoing process of mutation (change). As the virus spreads, it has more opportunities to change. High vaccination coverage in a population reduces the spread of the virus and helps prevent new variants from emerging."



On March 8, 2022, ICAN, through its attorneys, filed a Freedom of Information Act request, asking for CDC's evidence that vaccines are not contributing to the emergence of variants.



Specifically, ICAN sought "All documents sufficient to support that the immunity conferred by COVID-19 vaccines does not contribute to virus evolution and the emergence of variants."



The CDC's response? "A search of our records failed to reveal any documents pertaining to your request."



"This means CDC could not find any documents to support its claim that COVID-19 vaccines do not contribute to the emergence of variants," says Del Bigtree, CEO and founder of ICAN and host of the weekly independent investigative news program "The HighWire with Del Bigtree."



Bigtree notes the CDC's latest response is identical to the response ICAN received from CDC when the nonprofit's attorneys asked CDC for "[a]ll documents sufficient to support that COVID-19 vaccines do not create or cause variants of the virus that causes COVID-19." There is none.



This information is particularly timely, following last week's interview on the Highwire with virologist and vaccine expert Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche.



Dr. Vanden Bossche is a former pharmaceutical company executive who also served as Senior Program Officer at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and who explained how COVID-19 vaccines are driving the emergence of variants and potentially more virulent, deadly variants, particularly for those vaccinated.



