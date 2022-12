Political

WHO's Secret Documents Revealed

In the most blatant egregious, outrageous, up front in your face move to date, the World Health Organization is attempting to delete any respect for your “dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms.”

These proposed changes to the World Health Organization’s International Health Regulations will blow your mind in how blatant they are.

James Roguski joins APC Vice President, Kathleen Marquardt to share how they want to remove your rights and freedoms with the stroke of a pen.