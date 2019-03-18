Historical

Begorra There, Let's Have Some Dancing!

The Olde South Barll

You are invited to...
An Old-Fashioned War Between the States Ball!

September 7, 2019

Spartanburg Marriott
299 North Church Street 
Spartanburg, SC 29306
 
Tickets
Earlybird Registration: $65 Per Person
Earlybird Single Gentlemen Discount: $50
Earlybird Registration Deadline: July 31, 2019

Regular Registration: $69 Per Person
Single Gentlemen Discount: $54
Registration Deadline: 
September 2, 2019
Price Includes Both Supper & Dancing

 Click here for a printable mail order form
Mike Scruggs