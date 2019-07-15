Historical

Darlene Dowdy Portrayed the Life and Final Days of Mary Suratt

Darlene Dowdy was the guest speaker at the Greenville 16th Regiment Camp 36 SCV monthly meeting. She portrayed the life and final days of Mary Suratt, who was hanged for alleged involvement in the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln.- Photo Barry Kay
