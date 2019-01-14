Letters to the Editor

Personal Finance Education

A new bill is being considered in South Carolina that would require high school students to take a one-half credit course in the subject of personal finance and pass a test at the end of the year to graduate. Financial experts agree that this is a great move, because a survey by the Council for Economic Education found 66% of states don’t require personal finance education.

As a result, the burden falls to parents, but according to the study only 10% of parents think it is important to teach kids how to manage credit cards, only 10% think kids need to learn how to invest, and only 21% of parents are regularly talking to their kids about their money situation.

Until South Carolina starts requiring personal finance education, would you be interested in an interview with financial expert Gregg Murset on how parents can do a better job of teaching these real world skills at home?