Letters to the Editor

A Logical Solution

Again -This makes COMMON sense. Ted Cruz has urged this logical funding idea for some time !! Why can’t Ted’s colleagues comprehend & ACT in support, thus ending this “funding diversion.” Yes, “The Mexicans (CAN &) WILL Pay for the Wall”!!!

Aol and Yahoo are editing our E-mails and not sending those of political content. I'm saving my returns for a massive law suit. I've said this before but did you notice that each time Trump is near a success the media bring up another supposed "bombshell". I expect this is to scare off the lily-livered Republicans who can't find a backbone. Please read below. This is wonderful and poetic justice.

As Breitbart reports, the El Chapo Act appears to be the simplest way to get the money without using any taxpayer dollars.

“Fourteen billion dollars will go a long way toward building a wall that will keep Americans safe and hinder the illegal flow of drugs, weapons, and individuals across our southern border,” Cruz stated.

“Ensuring the safety and security of Texans is one of my top priorities,” he added.

Cruz said using criminally forfeited assets from El Chapo and other Mexican cartel members and drug dealers can “offset the wall’s cost and make meaningful progress toward achieving President Trump’s stated border security objectives.”

“The U.S. Government is currently seeking the criminal forfeiture of more than $14 billion in drug proceeds and illicit profits from El Chapo, the former leader of the Sinaloa drug cartel who was recently extradited to the U.S. to face criminal prosecution for numerous alleged drug-related crimes, including conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering,” Cruz added.

The EL CHAPO Act is the second piece of legislation that Cruz has introduced this month to allocate billions in funding for the border wall.

Earlier this month, he introduced the WALL Act, which would give $25 billion toward the border wall.

“The WALL Act would fully fund the border wall by closing existing loopholes that provide illegal immigrants with federal benefits and tax credits, without affecting the benefits and tax credits used by Americans,” Cruz said in a statement earlier this month.

“If you want to receive food stamps and other benefits, then you should prove your citizenship. If you cross the border illegally or overstay your visit to this country, then you should pay a stiff penalty,” Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, added.

Cruz and Kennedy argued that cracking down on government benefits for illegal aliens, requiring parents to have a Social Security number to claim refundable tax credits, requiring all welfare applicants to prove they are a legal U.S. citizen, and increasing minimum fines on individuals who cross the border illegally or overstay visas would create tens of billions of dollars in revenue.