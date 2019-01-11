Letters to the Editor

US Term Limits Impartial Effort in SC

I have stated regularly my support for calling, under Title V, a Convention of States, so that their needed agenda can be enacted. Frankly, I’m surprised that our S.C. Legislature has not been among the first to have already enacted this ‘call,’ as a dozen other State Legislatures have – speaking for “We The People!" Among key issues for the Convention action are Congressional Term Limits, Voter photo ID, a balanced Federal budget and get the Federal Government out of our health care and educational systems. (all consistent with our GOP positions).

Steve Isaksen of Summerville is chairing the U.S. Term Limits impartial effort in our State and I’ve agreed to be among those volunteering to help in the effort. There are already many co-signers of S.C. Legislative House Resolution #H-3166. As a Legislator, if you are a signatory, you are URGED to encourage your colleagues to join you NOW. As a supporter of this critical effort, or you NOW favor this effort – PLEASE take moment to reach out to Steve Isaksen at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .’ Steve will acknowledge by providing you with a needed “Pledge Certificate.” As a Party leader, PLEASE share this with your Legislators, your constituents and friends. Your State and Nation will be forever grateful. THANK YOU for your concern of our Constitutional Republic.