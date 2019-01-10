Letters to the Editor

World War Eleven

YOUNG PEOPLE CANNOT LEARN FROM HISTORY ANY MORE BECAUSE HISTORY IS NO LONGER TAUGHT AS A REQUIRED SUBJECT IN PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOLS.

Theodore " Dutch " J. Van Kirk was the navigator on the "Enola Gay when it dropped the bomb at Hiroshima , Japan, and is the last surviving member of the crew. This really happened.

Dutch was asked to speak at a grammar school this past week. The young teacher introduced him by saying the speaker was a veteran of World War Eleven (as in WWII ). Dutch stood up and walked out of the school without saying a word. End of story..

GOD HELP US!

It is only going to get worse as thousands of illegals are released into our society, as over 500+ were released in El Paso this Christmas week at the Greyhound bus station with a ‘promise’ to return when a judge can find time to review their application for asylum………yeah, right!