Letters to the Editor

Just Something to Think About

When we look at what is happening at our southern borders I think, instead of coddling these invaders into our nation, we need to identify all illegal aliens in our country.

We should then select roughly forty-six percent of them to work on repairing our infrastructure, fifty percent of them to build fences to help keep others, like themselves, out and the select four percent to supervise the work the others are performing.

If this seems like a cruel approach to you I offer this quote, concerning probably the smartest man who ever lived: “And Solomon numbered all the sojourners that were in the land of Israel, after the numbering wherewith David his father had numbered them; and they were found a hundred and fifty thousand and three thousand and six hundred. And he set threescore and ten thousand of them to bear burdens, and fourscore thousand that were hewers in the mountains, and three thousand and six hundred overseers to set the people at work.” 2 Chronicles 2:17-18 (ASV)