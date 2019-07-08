Letters to the Editor

July 23, 2019 Dine at Texas Roadhouse in Taylors, SC

Most of you probably know that I am a Korean War Veteran. Foothills Chapter #301 of the KOREAN WAR VETERANS ASSOCIATION (KWVA) is raising MONEY to engrave the names of the 37,000+ men and women that were Killed-in-Action (KIA) or were Prisoners-of-War (POW) in that long ago and “FORGOTTEN WAR.” We are doing our best to not “FORGET” those that gave their all in that war.

We have the TEXAS ROADHOUSE in Taylors, SC on July 23, 2019 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM. We will get 10% of proceeds. Please put this date on your calendar and plan to eat there on that day. Also please tell all your friends and neighbors and ask them to do the same. Let’s make July 23, 2019 a night to be remembered by all the staff at TEXAS ROADHOUSE. This has the potential to raise a lot of money for us.

Your help will be greatly appreciated. Our goal for SC is $200,000. We have raised $118,000 to date.