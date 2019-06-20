Letters to the Editor

America At the Point of No Return

It is sad to say, but on the 243rd Anniversary of the birth of this Great Nation, America has (possibly) reached the Point-Of-No-Return.

Added the word possibly, because, there is still a glimpse of true active believers left somewhere. And we, of course, know that all things are possible to God the creator of all.

But perhaps, like the Prophet Jonah, who wanted the great wicked city of Nineveh destroyed, we are reluctant to inform America of the coming destruction. We know of such destruction because we read the book, the Word of God, the Holy Bible.

God directed Jonah to go to Nineveh and warn that Idol worshiping city to repent, or He would destroy that city after forty days. Jonah fled from God instead. God finally got his attention by forcing Jonah to live inside a big fish for three days.

That terrible experience prompted Jonah to complete his assignment. So he rushed to Nineveh, and he went throughout the city announcing God’s warning. After that, not expecting that sinful city to repent, he went to a high place outside the city to observe the destruction. But the whole city repented and G od gave that city 200 more years of life before it was destroyed.

The Holy Bible contains many other instances where Mankind became so wicked that finally God had to punished such nations, or destroyed them. Including His beloved nation of Israel.

America has gone from being a God loving nation from it’s beginning, to a God hating nation in many respects. Many Americans now not only tolerate what God calls abomination, but they publicly support and considers’ them as rights.

While America is incurring the wrath of God, because of his love, He is sending warnings in many different ways. But eventually, as prophesied in the Word of God, the day will come when Jesus will start breaking each seal on the Book, and with each seal broken bringing calamity upon Man on Earth, and on God’s universe.

WILL AMERICA REPENT?