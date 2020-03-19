Letters to the Editor

99 vs l (one!)

Yes, can you imagine such a ratio? That is the ratio of 99 seasonal flu deaths here in So. Carolina so far this season, vs just one (newly reported) death from the coronavirus here in S.C. Yet we hear nothing of the continuing flu deaths; we even have a questionably successful flu vaccine available for years. Statistically, the (seasonal) death total for the U.S. from flu is anywhere between 12,000 and multi 10Ms each year. Yet we hear virtually nothing currently, just be sure 'and get your flu shot!'

If the coronavirus is such a pandemic catastrophe, what do you feel re: the seasonal flu deaths? The answer is, 'we are being lied to!' We are being lied to by the corrupt media and corrupt politicians and medical bureaucrats who are creating economic chaos for political purposes. Simply stated, coronavirus appears tobe just another 'cold virus', to be controlled by common health safety. If governments at various levels are going to shut down schools, and businesses, and entertainment, let them also close down the govt. offices and take the salary/income hits they are forcing upon many individuals and parents. After all, if parents are having to lose incomes and jobs, let the same be true for the sanctimonious government officials, the same parties who are lying, and withholding from us, the truth re: the "99 flu vs 1" current virus issue.