Letters to the Editor

Did the Greenville County Council Read the Sunset Resolution?

The recent passing of the “Sunset Resolution” by the Greenville County Council should cause all of us to question if any of those in favor of the resolution really read it. If they had read it, they would have realized that they did not rescind the 1996 LGBTQ resolution which is an opinion resolution, not a policy resolution. Instead, they rescinded non-binding policy resolutions such as the Veterans’ and MLK holidays.

In order to justify their actions, Chairman Kirven and Council incorrectly redefined “policy” and “binding”. According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, “policy” has several definitions including. “prudence or wisdom in the management of affairs” and “a high-level overall plan embracing the general goals and acceptable procedures especially of a governmental body.” None of the other definitions say anything about opinion or sentiment being involved in policy. “Binding” is defined as “imposing an obligation.”

In addition, the resolution has no start date. It indicates that it was passed in a “regular” council meeting. Nothing could be further from the truth. The truth is to pass this resolution, the Chairman and six other members of the council had to trash their rules. This is not the first time they have done this either. Because this is a policy resolution, it will also sunset in four years.

We have a County Council and County administration that either do not know what they are doing or are intent on deceiving the public because they believe the “ends justifies the means.”