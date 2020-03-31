Letters to the Editor

Greenville's Proposed Government Overreach Ordinance

Dear Mayor White,

Please reconsider the idea of instituting a shelter in place for Greenville. The city is already fairly deserted as it is. Businesses are struggling. There is no need to further alarm people and hurt businesses by this ordinance.

I have elderly music students in Greenville. Their quiet trips to my house once a week (just the two of us, everything sanitized) was an encouraging break for them during a very scary time. Forcing them to give things like this up is just pointlessly mean and frightening.

Greenville has very few cases and only one death. It's time to stop scaring people, simply use common sense precautions, and let healthy people continue in their occupations without tyrannical regulations.

Thank you for all you do for Greenville. Please keep in mind some of our most vulnerable during this crisis: the small business owners.