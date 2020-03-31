Letters to the Editor

Open Letter to Mayor Knox White and the Members of Greenville City Council

The ordinance that is being proposed for a vote today by City Council is a governmental overreach.

I value my Constitutional rights and the liberties that I have enjoyed up until this point, liberties for which our forebears fought over 200 years ago.

Considering the miniscule number of cases of Covid-19 in Greenville County as of this date, the restrictions that are being proposed are, in my opinion, too premature and too extreme.

Furthermore, if Council passes this ordinance, I will urge Attorney General Alan Wilson, in light of his recent ruling, to rule against it with all deliberate speed.

This letter will be sent to all members of Greenville City Council.