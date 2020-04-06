Letters to the Editor

Medical Bureaucrats vs Medical Professionals

As Pres. Trump has stated, "the cure (damaging the economy) is worse than the disease (coronavirus)"!

Yes, and 'damaging/ruining the economy' has been the goal of said medical bureaucrats, along with the MSM and the corrupt political operatives of left (including both parties). I am distinguishing, as we need to do, between the "Dr. Fauci's, the CDC, the Imperial College Study, et al", the medical bureaucracy; and medical professionals as referenced in "12 Experts Question The COVID-19 Panic" (pls google).

Remember, it was Dr. Fauci (25 plus years at the NIH) who early on forecast (hardly substantiated) between 1 and 2.2 million deaths in the U.S., and the bureaucrats ran with that (panic) estimate; recently recanted by 90%! Yet the panic was on, with disasterous and continuing disruption to the economy.

From the beginning, the bureaucrats never advised that 30 of the original 50 deaths in the State of Washington occurred in a retirement/nursing home for seniors; they continue to NOT reveal that an extremely high percentage of said deaths are elderly, with significant pre-existing health issues, including weakened immunity; they refuse to recognize, in closing school systems, that kids build UP their immunjties with school attendance; and further, with cooperation of the media, that this virus is hardly 'worse' than a major 'flu' (death) season. Think on that: this virus/panic is really very similar to a typical flu season, and we "don't close down anything for said 45,000 flu deaths!

WE NEED TO OPEN UP THE ECONOMY AND PLAN ON AN 'OPEN HOUSE' FOR EASTER,

and those with health issues (virus-type) can stay home as they should!!.