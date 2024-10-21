Kamala Seriously Misrepresents 2024 Border Bill

Unconscionable Deception Codifying the Destruction of America

Vice President Kamala Harris foreboding shadow over American survival.

In her October 17 interview with Fox News Anchor Bret Baier, Vice President and Presidential candidate Kamala Harris attempted to coverup her responsibility for the lawless chaos of welcoming millions of illegal immigrants into our country by claiming the May 23, 2024, Border Act (S.4361) blocked by Senate Republicans 50 to 43 would have largely fixed the problem. She further claimed that former President Donald Trump influenced Republicans to defeat it, because he wanted to campaign on immigration rather than fix it. The truth is that Trump and the Republicans defeated S.4361 because it would have codified President Joe Biden’s terribly destructive, and unlawful open-border immigration policies into permanent law. Kamala called S.4361 bipartisan, although in the final vote only one Republican (Murkowski, Alaska) voted for it. Our country is headed toward immigration suicide, but S.4361 and Kamala would have accelerated the destruction of American Constitutional government and the American traditions and values that have made and sustained America as a great and free nation. It is regrettable that the interview was so short and Kamala was so evasive that Baier did not have the chance to expose Kamala’s dishonesty in her deceptive characterization of S.4361 and her attempt to fabricate a lie about Trump’s motive for stopping it.

Although Kamala and the Senate Democrat leadership called their Border Bill “sweeping reform,” it was a poisoned chalice which would have destroyed the country to give the Democrats permanent power through illegal immigrant votes.

Immigration bills often hide potential amnesties with terms like “path to citizenship” or equivocal terms and conditions, so it can be difficult to assess the amnesty potential of a bill. S.4361 would certainly have facilitated many amnesties. Among the known potential amnesties that might have been generated by S.4361 were 2.5 million children of illegal immigrants, 1.1 million illegal spouses of American citizens, under the “Parole in Place” (PIP) Program that seems to be swallowing all immigration rules, at least 320,000 other PIPs, especially from Haiti that have been flown into the U.S. in the last 12 months, and perhaps a 100,000 Afghan refugees, totaling together over 4.0 million. Biden may have already granted 500,000 PIP spouse amnesties.

The Democrats and especially Kamala are intent on immigration amnesties with an easy path to citizenship and voting, leading to permanent Democrat Party political dominance. Even the liberal Brookings Institute has estimated that electing Kamala Harris President will bring in 3.7 new immigrants in 2025 and a total of 12.3 million from 2025 to 2028.

The non-partisan Center for Immigration Studies (CIS at cis.org) commented in a May 28 Fact Sheet on the Senate Border Bill:

“In reality, it would codify into law the very Biden Administration border-migrant release policies that have been driving the migrant catastrophe at the Southwest border for the last 39 months [now 43 months], and make it much more difficult for a future administration to secure the border.”

The CIS Fact Sheet also points out apprehensions at the Southwest border soared from 400,000 in 2020 to more than 2.2 million in 2022, a 450 percent increase in just two years. An estimated 150,000 per year evaded the Border Patrol in the 11-year period from 2000 to 2020. In 2023, evasions were estimated at 670,000.

In 2023, the Biden regime was blaming these numbers on climate change and poverty in the migrant countries of origin. Moreover, rather than reversing the Biden policies more obviously associated with this massive foreign invasion, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was given unlimited authority to release any alien who claimed some intention to apply for asylum, thus completely gutting our asylum policies. Still more foolish, S.4361 contained provisions to issue employment authorizations for these aliens, creating a “job magnet” incentive for illegal entry into the U.S. It would also have given DHS official power to release any alien stopped at the border on the alien’s own recognizance. Approximately 313,000 such aliens had already been released in fiscal year 2024 alone.

The Bill would have allowed the entry of 1.825 million illegal immigrants per year before requiring any action, with plenty of flexibility to extend this limit. This is 3.7 times the average illegal immigration average from 2007 to 2019! There were other provisions of S.4361 that would have severely handicapped border enforcement, overturned previous judicial rulings, and encouraged an industry of legal opposition to border and immigration enforcement.

According to Kamala during the interview, the Border bill promised 1,500 more Border Patrol agents but with training requirements that smacked of Critical Race Theory-DEI political ideology. However, of 22,000 Border agents, over 4,000 have quit and more are promising to quit if Kamala wins. Donald Trump has promised to hire 10,000 more Border agents to replace and supplement them. He has also promised to raise their wages. The Border Patrol Union has endorsed Trump.

The near 400-page legislation included $118 billion in expenditures including $61 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel, and 9 billion for humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Gaza, and Israel. Only about $7.2 billion was for improving border security, border and asylum processing, and expanding the Border Patrol.

Tennessee Republican Marsha Blackburn described the bill perfectly:

“It is an election-year political stunt designed to give our Democratic colleagues the appearance of doing something about this problem without doing anything,”

She was joined in this assertion by Republican Sens. Roger Marshall of Kansas, Rick Scott of Florida, Eric Schmitt of Missouri, John Cornyn of Texas, J.D. Vance of Ohio and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.

Although Kamala was extremely evasive in the Fox News interview on October 17, she has long been a strong proponent of amnesty for illegal immigrants. According to an EconoTimes article dated October 11, at a recent news interview regarding FEMA, she promised amnesty for all illegal immigrant residents in the United States. According to the article that would be at least 20 million people. Many immigration critics believe the real number is now more than 30 million.

Due to the record of the 1986 amnesty and six supplemental amnesties that followed it, we know that amnesties do not stop illegal immigration; they explode it. The 1986 Amnesty was expected to be less than 1.0 million, but 2.7 million turned up to claim it, with the help of accommodative and negligent vetting. By the last supplemental amnesty, the number had risen to 6.0 million. Judging from the ever-increasing stream of continuous illegal immigration that followed, about 2.5 additional illegal immigrants over the course of 10-20 years can be expected for each amnesty. Many of these are family and friends. An amnesty of 20 million in 2025 could easily result in 50 million additional illegal immigrants over 10 to 20 years.

Illegal immigration is already a huge fiscal burden on federal, state, and local governments— $182 billion per year according to the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) based on 15.5 million illegal immigrants and 5.4 million children--$8,776 per year for each illegal alien or child and $1,156 per U.S. taxpayer. According to several academic studies (Borjas at Harvard, etc.) wage suppression for American workers competing against lower paid foreign workers already reduces American worker income about 5 percent per year.

We are already on the brink of economic disaster because of open-borders and reckless spending. Our national debt in now over $36 trillion, and the ratio to annual GDP is alarming and dangerous. Even a small amnesty could “break the camel’s back.” A Kamala-sized amnesty would throw the U.S. into economic chaos and collapse.

Mark Krikorian, Executive Director of the Center for Immigration Studies, recently wrote that “Kamala Harris has been cagey about offering details of what she would do if promoted to the Oval Office. But we don’t need to guess as to her intentions—she has a clear agenda for immigration. It would be an understatement to call it extreme.”

Kamala is also for reparations for slavery, although she is now dodging specifics. That might be the most destructive tool in her radical ideology.

The Bret Baier interview of Kamala Harris has to be a record for candidate evasiveness. It demonstrated and confirmed three things to me. First, considering that she is seeking to be President of a country of 346 million people with a complex economy and immense national security and public health and safety challenges, she is not very smart or very well informed. Her shallow understanding of issues and events and poor judgment would make her a disastrous President, especially in time of war or crisis. Second, she is dangerously radical, and her record clearly indicates she is an enemy of traditional American values. Third, she is thoroughly and transparently dishonest, and anything she says or promises is primarily based on self-promotion and political opportunism. She does not have a strong anchor to truth.

Kamala’s false representation of Senate “Border Bill” S.4361 to slander Trump is only one issue evidencing her shallow thinking, radical orientation, and appalling dishonesty. A Kamala presidency would be the end of the road for the American Republic and its legacy as a great nation. We are engaged in a great battle to save our country, our foundational values, and our posterity.

“At a time when liberty is under attack, decency under assault, the family is under siege, and life itself is threatened, the good will arise in truth; they will arise in truth with the very essence and substance of their lives; they will arise in truth though they face opposition by fierce subverters; they will arise in truth never shying from the Standard of Truth, never shirking from the Author of Truth.”—Henry Laurens, South Carolina Revolutionary War patriot (1724-1792)