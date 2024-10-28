Massive Immigration Wave Waiting for Kamala Election

Secret Biden Deal Hides Ready Invasion

Obama and Kamala, Deepstate CEO and mad Proxy.

This is not a wild conspiracy rumor. According to Todd Bensman of the non-partisan and highly reputable Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), in December 2023, Biden Administration senior strategists decided that the record breaking 12,000 to 14,000 illegal immigrants coming over the U.S. southwestern border every day in November 2023 was not good optics for the November 5, 2024, Election. Biden Administrative lieutenants brokered a secret diplomatic bargain with the Mexican government to deploy over 32,000 Mexican troops to herd and transport tens of thousands of migrants intending to cross the U.S. border to be contained within military roadblocks in southern Mexico in cities near the Guatemalan border until after the election. The Biden Administration intended to keep up its massive effort to change the demography and political majority in the U.S. but wanted to hide or greatly reduce public and media knowledge of the massive invasion until the election was past.

CIS Executive Director Mark Krikorian with Bensman published a “Field Investigation of Migrant Crisis in Southern Mexico” on October 24. The key findings begin with:

Biden-Harris Agreement

In December 2023, the U.S. and Mexico reached a secretive deal to keep migrants in southern Mexico to reduce the appearance of a border crisis in the U.S. The deal has resulted in the Mexican military setting up roadblocks in the region, particularly around the border town of Tapachula, to slow the flow of migrants.

The title of Bensman’s October 23 article in the New York Post exposes the hidden crisis waiting to explode after November 5.

“Hundreds of Thousands of Migrants Are Being Held in Southern Mexico Until US Election Day—and Are Eager to Rush the Border.”

In preparation, Mexico halted free migrant riding on freight trains, bulldozed northern migrant camps, and continually patrolled and rounded up migrants in northern Mexico for transportation and temporary detention in southern Mexico.

One of the main cities in southern Mexico housing the waiting invaders is Tapachula with a normal population of 350,000. The publisher of the daily newspaper, Noticia de Tapachula, told Bensman that the waiting immigrant population is currently about 150,000, but this is growing by 1,000 to 1,500 daily. “Untold thousands more are stacked up in Villahermosa, a city of 830,000.”

The agreement with the Mexican government succeeded in reducing border crossings to less than 4,000 per day by January 2024, but massive caravans will be massed on our southwestern border if Kamala wins the November 5 Election. If Trump wins, migrant enthusiasm will be reduced considerably, and the Mexican government would be wise to adjust its policies to Trump’s obvious demands. However, there will be nearly three months of possible immigration mischief until Trump’s inauguration on January 20, 2025.

While the border crossings declined at the border by January 2024, the Biden Administration increased its “Parole” program flying hundreds of thousands of deportation-protected Haitian, Venezuelan, and other immigrants into to the United States. These largely unvetted but deportation-protected immigrants also have a path to citizenship We have seen the extraordinary stress placed on the citizens and local governments of Springfield, Ohio, and Aurora, Colorado by massive influxes of Haitian and Venezuelan Parole program immigrants. These may be enough to change both the cultural and political character of towns, cities, counties, Congressional Districts, and even states.

According to Krikorian, approximately 110,000 Cubans, 211,000 Haitians, 93,000 Nicaraguans, and more than 117,000 Venezuelans have been ”lawfully” flown in by contracted airlines and were granted [extendable] parole, totaling 531,000 individuals.

Also according to Krikorian,

“The biggest concern about a Harris administration is that it would represent a continuation, or even intensification, of the past four years of immigration lawlessness.”

“Despite Harris’ claims of being a born-again border hawk, everything else points in the opposite direction. Putting aside her administration’s policies, which according to a House Judiciary Committee report, resulted in the release of close to 6 million illegal border-crossers—her extreme legislative record while in the Senate and the regulatory agenda already in place point to a continued undermining of immigration enforcement.”

As recently as October 11, Kamala promised amnesty and a path to citizenship to all illegal immigrants in the United States. This would be at least 30 million, just for a start. As I wrote last week, amnesties are usually much larger than expected, and breed more amnesties, and multiples more illegal immigrants. Amnesty explodes illegal immigration for decades.

The CIS also published an October 23 study by Steven Camarota and Karen Zeigler that found there are 12 states plus Nebraska’s Omaha Congressional District (which has a separate Electoral College vote) where the voting-age non-citizen population is larger in 2024 than the state winner’s margin of victory in the last presidential election.

Based on the 2020 election, Georgia and Arizona are extremely vulnerable to a Trump win being overturned by a mere two percent of non-citizens voting. It would take only 10 -20 percent of illegals voting to overturn North Carolina (10%), Nevada (13%), Pennsylvania (16%), Wisconsin (16), Texas (18%) and Florida 19%). Other states where illegal immigrants could spoil a Trump victory are Michigan, New Mexico, and Virginia. The Omaha, Nebraska 2 Congressional district is also vulnerable.

North Carolina may actually be more vulnerable to illegal voters or vote fraud overturning a Trump victory than Georgia. My own personal observation is that there has been a very recent surge of foreign immigration into North Carolina that is probably not accounted for in the CIS analysis. While Georgia has done an excellent job of tightening voter vetting, North Carolina has a Democrat attorney general, Josh Stein, who was reprimanded by a federal Judge just before the 2020 Election for trying to change voting rules within 90 days of an election. These changes obviously had the sympathy of incumbent Democrat Governor Roy Cooper. These attempted changes would have softened signature verification requirements for mailed-in ballots. Mailed ballots are the most likely source of election fraud in U.S. elections.

Stein is running for Governor November 5. As NC attorney general for nearly 8 years, Stein has been claiming there are no sanctuary counties in North Carolina. Technically, this should be true. Republican Governor Pat McCrory got a bill passed in 2015 that made immigration sanctuaries in North Carolina unlawful. De facto, Attorney General Stein under Democrat Governor Roy Cooper, also elected in 2016, never enforced the law.

CIS Map: Sanctuary Cities, Counties, and States (cis.org) lists nine immigration sanctuary counties in North Carolina: Buncombe, Chatham, Durham, Forsyth, Guilford, Mecklenburg, Orange, Wake, and Watauga. These include North Carolina’s largest counties, which have large numbers of illegal immigrants who are spreading to nearby counties.

In 2016, North Carolina ranked eighth the nation in the number of illegal immigrants, at least 325,000, just below Georgia in seventh place. According to the Federation of Americans for Immigration Reform (FAIR) that number had risen to 529,000 by 2023. This is a 63 percent increase from 2016 to 2023, and 2024 should prove to be the biggest annual increase yet. Including their U.S. born children, they number 712,000, 6.6 percent of North Carolina’s population. Josh Stein was elected NC Attorney General in 2016. Now he is running for Governor. Calling Josh Stein “weak” on immigration is a terrible understatement. It would be more accurate to say Stein accommodated a huge increase in illegal immigration.

According to North Carolinians For Immigration Reform and Enforcement (NCFIRE), in 2021 there were 1,205 rapes or sexual assaults of children in North Carolina by 284 illegal immigrants. According to NCFIRE, this is a crime incidence more than three times that of the general population. NCFIRE collected statistics on illegal immigrant crime against children starting in 2009. The website is now closed. Besides the usual cancel-culture environment of those who report the truth about our immigration problems, with the recent surge in new illegal immigration, the job got too massive to handle by volunteers, and about half of NC counties became reluctant to report crime statistics about illegal immigrants. How can such crimes against our children be ignored by their state and county governments and most media?

Josh Stein’s main campaign theme, however, has been smearing his Republican opponent, Mark Robinson. with exaggerated testimonies and attacks by pro-abortion advocates. This pattern is being copied right down the ballot, with Democrat attorney general candidate Jeff Jackson trying to smear conservative Republican Congressman Dan Bishop for his approval of Robinson. This hides Jeff Jackson’s radical two years as a Democrat Congressman. Jackson voted 95 percent with Nancy Pelosi and 88 percent with super-radical Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Jackson is definitely leftist on immigration, crime, gun-rights, policing, and extreme in his pro-abortion voting. He voted against the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. He also voted against a bill prohibiting school athletic programs to allow biological males to compete in women’s sports. Who is financing his campaign? This pattern of smearing candidates for a good word about or photo-op with Robinson is applied down the ballot against state candidates, judicial candidates, and Congressional candidates. Many of these Democrat ads are of questionable integrity, Some have such minimal truth as to be blatantly dishonest.

The Republican Governors’ Association is funding a 30-second advertisement refuting Stein’s claim North Carolina has no sanctuary cities and counties and exposing his terrible immigration enforcement record.

https://youtu.be/ur-JdB-s3Uw

North Carolina passed a Voter ID Law in 2013, but this is the first year it will be applied due to years of baseless court cases and harassing resistance by North Carolina Democrats.

Voters should remember Josh Stein’s deceitful record on immigration and voter integrity.

Based on 2016 Election exit polls, two-thirds of naturalized citizens voted against Trump. In my opinion, illegal voters would be almost 100 percent inclined to vote Democrat. Importing cheap foreign labor, legal or illegal, has been stacking the desk against Republicans and conservatives for over 60 years. An immigration policy based more on merit and needed skills that benefit America and is fair to American workers, taxpayers, and families is needed before we destroy ourselves by increasingly corrupt government.

Now we are seeing the horrific consequences of corrupt and willfully negligent immigration policies thoughtlessly supported by unquestioning, irresponsible, and thoroughly partisan, media.

Kamala Harris does not have the intellectual gifts and discerning judgement required to make a strong and competent President of the United States. Her understanding of domestic and international issues is manifestly shallow. She would be an absolute disaster in crisis or war. Her demonstrated left-radicalism is against all American tradition and would quickly endanger our freedoms and lead to disaster on every front. She is particularly radical on immigration and social issues. It doesn’t take much common sense to see through her continuous and outrageous dishonesty.

“Whom the gods would destroy, they first make mad.”

American voters need to quit voting for madness. Lack of intellectual discernment and common sense reasoning and a corrupted moral compass lead to folly and destruction. Voters need to reject madness and vote for common sense and moral sanity.