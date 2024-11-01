North Carolina Soros Alert

Should Soros-funded Jeff Jackson Be NC Attorney General?

Democrat NC Attorney General candidate Jeff Jackson is being funded by Soros family members. In fact, Jonathan and Jennifer Allan Soros of New York are among Jackson’s biggest financial supporters in the 2024 general election. This is according to an August 9 Raleigh News and Observer article. This may be only the tip of the iceberg. Jackson’s liberal record in Congress for two years fits the Soros mold well, especially in undermining law enforcement, restricting individual gun rights, and supporting radical social agendas.

A good source for political donation information is OpenSecrets.org.

Jonathan Soros is one of the sons of George Soros, billionaire radical leftist megadonor and backer of presidential candidate Kamala Harris and discreetly of Palestinian pro-Hamas demonstrators in the U.S. Individual donations are limited to $6,400 per primary and then per general election. However, individual donations are only the tip of the ice burg in Soros donations. The vast majority of Soros’ funding comes from his Open Society Foundations and associated non-government organizations (NGOs), which are not limited or very open in disclosing their donations. They are filled with millions of dollars of indirect donations from all over the world. They frequently finance “color revolutions” to overthrow conservative governments or prevent them from being elected.

Prior to the 2024 elections, George Soros foundations and family members had spent at least $40 million dollars to elect 75 radical Democrat attorney generals, district attorneys and prosecutors. This has resulted in crime waves, looting, extensive destruction of business and public property, blatant corruption of our justice system, and unchecked illegal immigration—a general degrading of public safety.

One of Soros’ best known successes was the election of Alvin Bragg as District Attorney for Manhattan in 2021. Bragg, an avowed Trump hater, managed a Soviet style kangaroo trial to convict Donald Trump of “34 felonies” for what is a standard and legal accounting practice in NDA (non-disclosure agreements.). There were not “34 felonies” only 34 signatures on NDA documents designated as “legal expenses” as termed by an experienced legal clerk. The trial was filled with monstrous violations of standards of evidence and court procedures, including the Judge’s partisan rulings and final charge to the jury. The case had been previously dismissed as legally unsound by the Southern District of New York in 2021 and even by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in 2022. However, Bragg reversed his earlier decision and brought the case in 2023, four months after Trump announced his 2024 election campaign. Most honest legal experts agree that the case will surely be overturned by the New York Appellate Court, and if not by the US Supreme Court, but likely after the election. Trump attorney Will Scharf told Fox News:

“This case is replete with reversible error going back to the very first day, continuing through jury instructions. Every aspect of this case is ripe for appeal.”

See my June 5 article on Judicial and Prosecutorial Tyranny for more detail.

https://www.timesexaminer.com/mike-scruggs/12668-judicial-and-prosecutorial-

tyranny?highlight=WyJqdWRpY2lhbCIsInByb3NlY3V0b3JpYWwiLCJ0eXJhbm55Il0=

According to OpenSecrets, gubernatorial candidate Josh Stein also received support from Soros in his 2020 election to NC Attorney General. While OpenSecrets is a useful public resource, it requires immense time to track down political donations, and many of them are buried beneath the dark money of foreign and domestic NGOs.

Since the January 21, 2010, Supreme Court decision on Citizens United vs. the Federal Election Commission (FEC), American elections have been dominated by leftist wealthy doors, corporations, and special interest groups. Super PACs (political action committees) now disproportionately empower wealthy donors and special interests and most dangerous of all. ”dark money” through shadowy NGOs that do not disclose their donors. This is probably a major reason why Democrats are crushing Republicans more than two to one in fund raising.

Soros has become so powerful that he exercises a near-dominating influence over the Democrat Party and considerable influence over the Deepstate. Soros money has become an sinister leftist influence in many state, county, city, and even school board elections.

Jeff Jackson is running against Republican Congressman Dan Bishop, who is probably North Carolina’s most conservative member of Congress. In comparison, Jeff Jackson voted 95 percent with Nancy Pelosi and 88 percent with super-radical Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Jackson is definitely leftist on immigration, crime, policing, and gun-rights. He is radical on abortion issues, voting against the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. He also voted against a bill prohibiting school athletic programs to allow biological males to compete in women’s sports.

Moreover, on October 3, Dan Bishop had to sue Jeff Jackson’ campaign and the NC Democratic Party for defamation. See Courthouse News Service, October 9, 2024, issue, story by Sydney Haulenbeen.

The combination of Josh Stein for NC Governor and Jeff Jackson for NC Attorney could turn North Carolina permanently blue, courtesy of George Soros money. Will they make NC elections fair? See my October 14 article: https://www.timesexaminer.com/mike-scruggs/13037-nc-attorney-general-josh-steins-2020-judicial-rebuke-on-election-rules. Do we want North Carolina to be California chaos?

Not only do the Democrats have a powerful advantage in funding, the vast majority of the major TV networks—ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, and public-funded NPR radio—are aggressively left-liberal and in near lock-step with Democrat agendas in their news analysis.

Like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris they seem to have a feather-weight anchor to the truth. Blatant lies and outrageous character assassinations pass unchecked and unopposed by an irresponsible and propagandist media that is hardly distinguishable from the Democrat Party.

Kamala Harris, who seems in every respect to be a Deepstate proxy, manifests only shallow comprehension of economic, social, defense, and foreign policy issues. She would be a disaster in crisis or war. She tries to cover up her extreme leftist positions, but her nation-destroying radicalism is transparent to informed voters. Moreover, she is so thoroughly dishonest and opportunistic; no informed person can believe anything she says or promises.

The ultimate and perhaps unrecoverable disaster for North Carolina would be a slate of Soros-funded Democrats, the most dangerous being Kamala Harris, Josh Stein, and Jeff Jackson.