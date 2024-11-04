Religion, Region, and Politics

Implications for the 2024 Election

The World Population Review recently published online the latest Pew Research Center Survey on religion in the United States. The subjects of the survey were asked four questions of self-assessment” belief in God, importance of religion, frequency of prayer, and religion attendance. The great majority designated as religious are Christians. Islam is a factor of about 1.5% overall, and about eight states have Muslim populations of 2-4 percent.

The top ten most religious states were:

Alabama - 77%

Mississippi - 77%

Tennessee - 73%

Louisiana - 71%

Arkansas - 70%

South Carolina - 70%

West Virginia - 69%

Georgia - 66%

Oklahoma - 66%

North Carolina - 65%

Notice that all ten are either Southern or culturally Southern States. The next five are

Texas - 64%

Virginia - 64%

Utah - 64% (Utah, which became a state in 1896, is 55% LDS)

Kentucky - 63% (Representatives of 65 counties seceded from U.S. 6-16-1862)

Missouri - 60% (Although largely occupied by Union troops, Legislature meeting in Neosho, seceded 10-31-1861)

Notice that all 13 stars in the Confederate Battle Flag are represented here except Florida.

Florida - 54%

Maryland - 54% (Attempted secession 9-17-1861 blocked by Union troops, but a least 20,000 Maryland men served in Confederate regiments.)

Of course, the 2024 figures have: been affected by recent Northern migration and foreign immigration.

Northern and Western Battle Ground States

Arizona - 53%

Michigan - 53%

Pennsylvania - 53%

Nevada - 49%

Wisconsin - 45%

The least religious states are Vermont 33%, New Hampshire 33%, Massachusetts 34%, and Maine 34%.

Some of the large Democrat bastions are not religious, but more religious than expected: California 49%, Minnesota 49%, New York 46%.

Generally, the West is becoming less religious but is still more religious than New England. Idaho is surprisingly low 51%. Montana is 48%, and Colorado has dropped to 47%, which is probably related to the growth of the Marijuana industry there. Oregon and Washington are 48% and 45% respectively, but the eastern part of those states is more religious.

The Muslim population of the U.S. is difficult to estimate. It is probably now more than 1.5%. The most significant Muslim population Estimates are in New York (3.8%), New Jersey (3.5%), Illinois (3.3%), Michigan (2.5%), Virginia (2.3%), and in excess of two percent in Minnesota.

In a 2022 study, using a less exacting definition of “religious,” but inquiring specifically about Christian identification, The Pew Research Center found 63% of Americans identified as Christians. This had been 90% in 1990. In 1990, only 5% of Americans identified as having “no religion.” “No religion had risen to 29 percent in 2022.

A Pew Research Center Report in 2022 using University of Chicago data, found that 95 percent of those born before 1940 and raised as a Christian still identified as a Christian. Only 83% of those raised as a Christian and born in the 1960s still identified as Christians. A political correlation was found here. Seventy percent of those who no longer identified as Christians were Democrats or independents leaning Democrat.

A September 9, 2024, Pew Research Survey revealed religion and politics are becoming more strongly correlated, and the nation in early September and late August was evenly divided between 49% leaning to Trump and 49% leaning to Kamala Harris.

61% of all Protestants lean Trump.

82% of white Evangelicals lean Trump.

58% of white non-evangelicals lean Trump

11% of black Protestants lean Trump.

52% of all Catholics lean Trump

61% percent of white Catholics lean Trump

34% of Hispanic Catholics lean Trump

75% of LDS Church leaned Republican in an April 2024 survey

34% of Jews lean Trump

32% of Muslims leaned Republican in an April 2024 survey

28% of all unaffiliated or no religion lean Trump. This is a rapidly growing group representing about 29 percent of the population.

13% of atheists lean Trump

20% percent of agnostics lean Trump

34% of “no religion in particular” lean Trump

From other data: Only about one-third of foreign-born citizens vote Republican, and about the same percentage voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020. For the last 60 years, the U.S. immigration system has favored the Democrat Party.

Previous surveys have shown, however, that over 58% of Cubans lean Republican. Evangelical Hispanics presently lean to Trump by an estimated 60%. The rapidly growing predominantly Evangelical Protestant Hispanics are currently 15% of the Hispanic population. Refugees from Communism, for Example Hungarians, tend to vote Republican.

Recent polls following the early voting period indicate Trump may have both a slight edge and more momentum. However, as Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin reminded an interviewer, this will not be a fair election, and the Democrats have done everything they can to make vote fraud easier, especially through mail-voting. Moreover, the Propaganda Media (ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, CNN, NPR, the Washington Post, the New York Times, etc.) are going all-out to elect Kamala Harris and Democrat majorities in Congress. Billionaire radical and anti-Christion George Soros and his NGOs are spending millions in dark money to radicalize the American government and justice system. Not only are the economy, immigration, and foreign policy critical issues, but truth and honesty have become a major overriding issue. Unless Christians get out and cast informed votes, the American Republic will not long survive the shallow incompetence, divisive leftist radicalism, and outrageous lies of Kamala Harris, who is a mere puppet for a cadre of Deepstate manipulators with a burning hostility to authentic Christianity and Judeo-Christian values and traditions of law and government.