Post 214 Museum Artifact M 5

Co-Directors Tony Dunn and Peter Butchart mount new arrival for the Cecil D. Buchanan Museum of Military History, located at the American Legion Post 214, 3110 Wade Hampton Blvd. Pictured is a 58 Cal. Umberti Percussion Rifle.
