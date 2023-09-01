Military/Veterans

Sen. Tuberville’s Military Nominee Blockade Has Uncovered More “Woke” Generals

Tuberville Exposes “Woke” Generals

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) has been the courageous leader to stop the Biden Administration from pushing its pro-abortion agenda in the military. In a recent statement, Sen. Tuberville explained:

I warned the Pentagon that I would hold their most senior nominees if they broke the law. They did it anyway, and forced my hand. Since then, Chuck Schumer and the Biden Administration have refused any serious negotiations, and so this situation has dragged on.

For almost nine months, Sen. Tuberville has blocked the confirmation without votes of 300 military promotions because the Secretary of Defense unilaterally implemented a Pentagon policy to reimburse military service members and their families for travel to obtain abortion care. As this situation stretches on, we are finding that the abortion issue is just the tip of the iceberg.

Because of Sen. Tuberville’s persistence, Senators have taken more time to vet each nominee. They are finding that many of the general officers wishing to be promoted are in fact pushing the left’s agenda on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Sen. Tuberville said,

This has given me more time to look more closely into the background of some of these nominees, and I have deep concerns about some of them. I will continue this process of oversight and I will announce my opposition to specific nominees in the weeks ahead.

Sen. Tuberville and conservative groups have begun exposing a common theme among Biden’s nominees. Recently, Eagle Forum sent out an alert urging Senators to vote against the promotion of Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles Q. Brown to be the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs due to his failure to maintain readiness in the Air Force and his comments about hiring based on race rather than merit. Organizations such as the Center for Security Policy, American Accountability Foundation, and Center for Military Readiness have identified the dangerous intentions of other nominees. Some of those are as follows:

Navy Adm. Lisa Franchetti was a key speaker at the 2022 Naval Surface Forces Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Summit. She has also been applauded for “prioritizing diversity and inclusion in the Navy.”

Air Force Col. Benjamin Jonsson published an article imploring white colonels to address systemic Under his leadership, cadets were instructed to avoid gender-specific and race-neutral language like “mom” and “dad” or “we’re all people.”

Navy Rear Adm. Shoshana Chatfield spoke at a Women’s Equality Day event in 2015 where she lamented about the lack of women in Congress. She claimed that most of the issues passed by Congress are only important to men and encouraged investment into gender equality.

Air Force Col. Corey A. Simmons created a “diversity and inclusion task force” in which one of the first efforts was implementing “unconscious bias training.”

Navy Rear Adm. George M. Wikoff wrote a memo that created a new policy on diversity and inclusion. He ordered personnel to maintain “a diverse and inclusive workplace through recruitment, hiring, and personnel management.”

Making military decisions based simply on race or sex would greatly diminish any power we have to protect ourselves. DEI is not the only “woke” ideology permeating our defense. Policies allowing transgenders to serve, placing women on the front lines, and mandating COVID vaccines have contributed to low morale. All branches of the military are struggling to achieve their recruitment targets, due in part to young Americans being turned off to the politicization of the armed services. At the beginning of 2023, the Army was 25% short of its projected recruitment goal. Allowing generals to be placed in leadership positions where they can enforce their biases in favor of radical policies will only further harm military cohesion and effectiveness.

The Left’s continued radicalization of our armed forces must be stopped. Eagle Forum applauds Sen. Tuberville’s unwavering stance to not allow passage by unanimous consent (i.e. no votes) of these nominees. It is simply too important to our national defense to approve them without proper investigation and debate. To make your voice heard on Gen. Charles Q. Brown’s nomination, you can visit our website to send an email to your Senators urging them to oppose this effort.