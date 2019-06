Military/Veterans

Post 214 Receives Award

At the South Carolina Department of the American Legion State Convention held in Columbia, SC. Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr. Post 214 received a plaque for Reaching and Exceeding the 100% membership for 2019. Chaplain Jack Dorn accepted the award on behalf of Post 214. Left to right: Department of SC Commander John Britt, District 5 Commander Jack Wright, Department 2nd Vice Commander Roberta C. Poulos and Post 214 Chaplain Jack Dorn.