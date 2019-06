Military/Veterans

American Legion 101st SC Convention

Mrs. Judy Britt places the American Legion Department of SC Immediate Past Commander Pin on her husband John Britt at the closing ceremony of the 101st Department of SC Convention.

Mrs. Walt Richardson places the American Legion Department of SC Commanders Pin on her husband's lapel.

American Legion Department of SC Immediate Past Commander John Britt presents the Commander's Gavel to newly elected Department Commander Walt Richardson from Chapin Post 193.