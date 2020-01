Military/Veterans

Oratorical Speech Contest Held at American Legion James F. Daniel, Jr. Post 3

Greenville High School Senior Lonne Kilgore and Home-School Senior Isaac Jansen competed in the American Legion High School Oratorical Speech Contest held Saturday, January 18th. Isaac Jansen was judged the winner of the contest. Isaac received a financial award which will be presented to him when he enrolls in a college of his choice.