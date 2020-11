Military/Veterans

Quilts of Valor Awarded to Veterans

Fourteen veterans were awarded a Quilt of Valor at the Kroc Center for their service to their country. The Quilts of Valoris the highest award given to a civilian. Those awarded were Barry Armstrong, Kenneth Cannon, Frank "Chuck" Drake, Robert Eller, Ronald Fones, Fred Hamilton, Kevin Hammond, Heath Kesler, Robert M. Lloyd, John LoGiudice, Dennis Mitchell, Thomas Stanceil, Joseph Jackson "Jack" Thacker, Jr. and John Warner.