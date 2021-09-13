Military/Veterans

Korean War Armistice Day Memorial

There was a large turn out at Greenville County Square for the Korean War Armistice Day Memorial Event.

Peter Flink and Pat Ramsey of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 523 post the POW/MIA Flag on the empty chair.

Mykle Shahl congrating Charles "Charlie" Clifton on finally receiving his Purple Heart for wounds received in Vietnam.

Quilts of Valor go to Veterans as a way of saying Thank You for Your Sservice.

This is how a Marine can cut cake.

After Korean War Armistice Day Memorial program a reception followed.