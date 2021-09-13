Military/Veterans

Korean War Armistice Day Memorial

KoreanWar 7266

There was a large turn out at Greenville County Square for the Korean War Armistice Day Memorial Event.

KoreanWar 7251

Peter Flink and Pat Ramsey of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 523 post the POW/MIA Flag on the empty chair.

KoreanWar 7258

Mykle Shahl congrating Charles "Charlie" Clifton on finally receiving his Purple Heart for wounds received in Vietnam.

KoreanWar 7396

Quilts of Valor go to Veterans as a way of saying Thank You for Your Sservice.

KoreanWar 7420

This is how a Marine can cut cake.

KoreanWar 7432

After Korean War Armistice Day Memorial program a reception followed.

