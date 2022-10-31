News

Ben Carper for Greenville County Council District 23

Tikeeta Wallace, at left, is serving as Ben Carper's Community Liaison in District 23. Candice Atwood, at right, is Carper's Campaign Manager. She is the founder of Gratifying Opportunity Development which is a grassroot organziataion that addresses the homeless due to gentrification and social barriers.

Ben Carper, a Greenville native, has been a successful real estate broker in Greenville for the past thirty years. He has a heart for the people of Greenville County, and believes in the potential of each of us to contribute and succeed in making our communities flourish.

Ben is a humble man of faith, who understands that most people want the same basic things: the opportunity to work, to keep more of your hard earned money, and to enjoy a quality of life in your communities.

Ben's goals as your District 23 council member:

Open communication between himself and the residents in our local communities. He will always be accessible to the people in his district.

Taxpayers to keep more of their hard earned money, rather than being burdened with higher taxes or county regulations which limit their potential earnings.

As everyone knows, our infrastructure is deteriorating more with each passing day. The needs of our current residents should be the priority, before any new development and building, which can only cause even more traffic congestion.

Ben would appreciate your vote, so we can work together to make District 23 a thriving community where our families and friends may enjoy all that Greenville has to offer.

VOTE BEN CARPER

DISTRICT 23

GREENVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL

Tuesday November 8, 2022