Come and Join Alex Newman on His Summer 2019 Tour "Rescuing Our Children - And Our Nation!"

We invite you to join us and Alex Newman, along with national and statewide leaders, for this historic opportunity as we explore what we need to do to begin to rebuild the culture through education. US Parents Involved in Education (national and the Michigan chapter), the Founders Freedom Forum, Old Stonegate Farms, Reviving the Foundations and other sponsors are pleased to host and support this event: Rescuing Our Children and Our Nation.

The event will take place rain or shine, inside the facilities of Stonegate.

This is an event for the whole family to enjoy. There will be entertainment and activities for kids, a lunch buffet served at 1:00 PM, and an opportunity for family photos. (Lunch includes: frankfurters, pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, salads, chips, cookies and water.) Bring your immediate family and your costs will be $10 each up to a max of $50 (for those who have lots of kids!). You must register to attend. Due to providing the right amount of food only a limited number of walk-ins will be allowed.

Please register so we don’t have to turn anyone away. Cash only 'at the door.'

Children under 6 FREE!

Sunday, June 16, 2019

Old Stonegate Farms

10831 Cleveland Street

Nunica, MI 49448

11:30am – 4:00pm

