‘The Great Divorce’ to kick off 2019-2020 NGU Theatre season

North Greenville University Theatre Department releases its 2019-2020 schedule.

Tigerville, SC (September 16, 2019) North Greenville University’s Theatre Department brings three plays and a musical to the stage this season.

The season opens Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7:30 p.m. with the play “The Great Divorce.” Tickets are available for purchase online or by contacting the Billingsley Theatre Box Office at 864-977-7085.

All shows take place in Billingsley Theatre located at 7801 N. Tigerville Road behind Einstein Bros. Bagels.

The complete calendar for North Greenville Theatre follows:

“The Great Divorce”

by C.S. Lewis

Sept. 26-28 and Oct. 3-5 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $12 for adults, $5 for child/student

Adapted by George Drance and the Magis Theatre Company from the novel by C.S. Lewis. Hell resembles nothing so much as a dreary industrial city in the north of England, its denizens free to leave whenever they like — aboard a bus bound for a heaven that’s like nothing you’ve ever imagined. A theologically dazzling journey studded with memorable characters, mind-spinning dialogue, and images of human folly and sublime hope that will forever change the way you see eternity. (Pacific Theatre)

“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley”

By Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon

Nov. 14-16 and Nov. 21-23 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $17 for premium, $12 for adults, $5 for child/student

A sequel to Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” set two years after the novel ends, Miss Bennet continues the story, only this time with bookish middle-sister Mary as its unlikely heroine. Mary is growing tired of her role as a dutiful middle sister in the face of her siblings’ romantic escapades. When the family gathers for Christmas at Pemberley, an unexpected guest sparks Mary’s hopes for independence, an intellectual match, and possibly even love. (Dramatists Play Service)

“Truth Be Told”

An original play by Amy Dunlap

Feb. 13-15, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $17 for premium, $12 for adults, $5 for child/student

Based on the life of Sojourner Truth, born Isabella Bomfree, this original play explores the unlikely friendship of two women – a former slave and the white abolitionist Olive Gilbert who helped her write her life story. In 1843, “Belle” declared that the Spirit called on her to preach the truth, renaming herself Sojourner Truth. Truth became an outspoken advocate for abolition, temperance, and civil and women’s rights in the nineteenth century. In 1850, she dictated what would become her autobiography—The Narrative of Sojourner Truth—to Olive Gilbert, who assisted in its publication. Truth survived on sales of the book, which also brought her national recognition. Her Civil War work earned her an invitation to meet President Abraham Lincoln in 1864. Truth died in 1883. Her final words were “be a follower of the Lord Jesus.”

“Brigadoon”

by Lerner and Loewe

April 16-18 and 23-25, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $17 for premium, $12 for adults, $5 for child/student

Lerner and Loewe’s “Brigadoon” is the enchanting and beloved Broadway and West End musical that inspired the classic MGM film, and numerous productions all over the world. Featuring such standards as “Almost Like Being in Love,” “Come to Me, Bend To Me,” and “Heather on the Hill,” Brigadoon is a timeless, romantic classic which vividly brings the mystery and magic of the Scottish highlands to life.

New Yorker Tommy Albright unexpectedly arrives at the mysterious Scottish Highland village of Brigadoon, which only appears for one day every 100 years. When Tommy meets and falls in love with Fiona, a beautiful villager in this magical hamlet, he must decide whether to return to his old life or stay in Brigadoon—forever. (MTI)

Learn more about North Greenville University Theatre season, visit NGU.edu/theatre-season. The Theatre Box Office can be reached at 864-977-7085.