News

The American Legion Department of South Carolina Special Legislative Award Presentation

At left, The American Legion Department of South Carolina Special Legislative Award was presented to Minister and House District 121 Representative from Beaufort and Colleton Counties Michael F. Rivers, Sr. in recognition of and appreciation for his many years of outstanding service to his community, state and nation. In the middle is The American Legion National Commander James W. "Bill" Oxford was the presenter. At right, The American Legion Department of South Carolina Special Legislative Award was presented to SC State from District 18 Senator Ronnie W. Cromer in recognition of and appreciation for his many years of outstanding service to his community, state and nation. Senator Cromer represents Lexington, Newberry and Union counties. He has been in the Senate since April 15th, 2003 to current.